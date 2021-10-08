The Easy Way to Install Windows 11 on Unsupported CPUs

Did you take a look at our massive Windows 11 Upgrade Checklist and No right from there? It turns out that there is a dramatically The easy way to install Windows 11 on computers with older CPUs – without needing to reformat your drive, erase your files, or burn ISOs to an external USB drive.

If you’re currently seeing “This PC does not currently meet Windows 11 system requirements” or “The processor is currently not supported for Windows 11”, there is a Microsoft-approved registry hack that should improve it immediately. .

(We tested this method working on a Dell XPS 15 with Core i7-7700HQ and a Microsoft Surface Go with a Pentium Gold 4415Y, neither of which are on Microsoft’s compatibility list.)

Here’s the complete process from start to finish in three easy steps.

1) Download Windows 11 ISO

You have to download the ISO. In our testing, this trick doesn’t work with the Windows 11 Install Assistant, it doesn’t trigger Windows Update, and it doesn’t fool Microsoft’s PC Health Check tool.

On this Microsoft page, scroll down Download Windows 11 Disc Image (ISO). open to select download dropdown, pick windows 11, Beat download button, select your product language from pick one The dropdown that appears below, hit confirm, then press 64-bit download.

While that 5.1GB image is downloading, let’s move on to step two.

2) Edit the Windows Registry to Bypass the CPU Check

In Windows, hit Start and type regedit, then press enter to launch Registered Editor. go to ComputerHKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESYSTEMSetupMoSetup, either pasting that entire address The box just below “File, Edit, View, Favorites, Help” or by drilling down through HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE And System And Set-up And mosetup One folder at a time.

In the right pane, right-click and select New > DWORD (32-bit) Value. Name the value”Allow Upgrade with UnsupportedTPMOrCPU” minus quotes. Double-click on the new value you just created, and enter 1 In value data Farm. Kill Ok and close Registry Editor.

3) Open the ISO in Windows Explorer and launch Setup

Did the ISO finish downloading? Just right-click on it and choose Open With > Windows Explorer To mount the virtual disk, then double-click Set-up file to start the installation.

this much only! If the registry hack worked, you should soon see a warning message instead of a rejection message, and be given the option to install Windows 11 without losing your data. Just know that Microsoft reserves the right to withhold security updates if you go this route.