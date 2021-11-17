The economy is fast getting back on track! UBS increased growth forecast, Government of India also claimed

The Reserve Bank has also projected 9.5 percent GDP growth in the current financial year. The government’s estimate is around 10 per cent.

After Corona, now India’s economy is back on track. Stamping the claim of the Government of India, UBS has also increased the growth forecast on the economy.

Swiss brokerage UBS Securities has revised its growth forecast for the current fiscal to 9.5 per cent in September from 8.9 per cent in September, citing higher-than-expected growth, consumer confidence and increased spending. According to the information, the organization has estimated the growth rate to be 7.7 percent for the financial year 2022-2023, while it has been said to decline for 23-24.

The Reserve Bank has also projected GDP growth at 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal, while the average estimate is between 8.5 and 10 per cent. The government’s estimate is around 10 per cent. GDP grew by 20.1% in the June quarter of FY22.

In its September review, UBS said that on a seasonally adjusted sequential basis, real GDP declined by 12.4 per cent in the June quarter, from -26 per cent in the same period last year. The base estimate for GDP growth in FY22 is 8.9 per cent.

Let us inform that the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das also said on 16 November that India’s economic growth could be at a faster pace in the post-pandemic world. The RBI governor said that several macro indicators have pointed to a boom in the economy, but for growth to be sustainable, private capital investment will have to pick up.

At the same time, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also said that the Indian economy has recovered rapidly after Corona. India’s economy is still one of the fastest growing economies in the world. He also said that India’s banking sector has also recovered remarkably after the pandemic, adding new age industries including startups is very important for the growth of the economy.