The economy looks solid. But these are big risks ahead.

There’s a lot of demand now — thanks to stalled savings, trillions of dollars in federal stimulus dollars and rapidly rising wages — but companies report struggling to find enough workers and raw materials to meet that demand.

Dozens of container ships are backed up at Southern California ports, waiting their turn to unload products to fill US store shelves during the holiday season. Automakers have had to deactivate plants due to lack of semiconductors. Builders have a hard time obtaining the windows, appliances and other key products needed to complete new homes. And restaurants have cut hours because of a lack of kitchen help.

In effect, these strains are acting as a brake that slows down the expansion. The question is how much and for how long will that brake be applied.

“The kind of growth we’re seeing was a bounce back from a really severe recession, so it’s no surprise,” said Jennifer McCain, head of global economics service at Capital Economics. “The risk is that it becomes less about natural cooling and more about the lack of supply that we’re really cutting through. This could mean that economic activity isn’t going to increase as we look at it.” We’re hoping, because instead activity and price pressures have started to build up.

The problem is that there are many reasons for the lack of supply, and it is not clear when they will all be short. Across the world, and particularly in the United States, the shift toward physical goods over services during the pandemic more quickly than can accommodate productive capacity. The delta version and the continued spread of covid have banned production in some countries. And the impact of the production shutdown in 2020 is still being felt.

Then there are risks that lurk in the background – things that are not widely speculated to be the source of economic distress, but may go unresolved in unexpected ways.

The lack of a credit limit in Washington is a prime example of this. Senate Republicans insist they will not vote to raise the federal debt limit, and Democrats will have to do so themselves — while planning to thwart Democratic efforts to do so.