The economy looks solid. But these are big risks ahead.
The pandemic has eaten the low-hanging fruit of the economic recovery. As a result, expansion is entering a new phase – with new risks.
For months, the world economy has expanded at a rapid pace, as industries that were shut down in the pandemic reopened. While this process is hardly complete – many industries are still operating below their pre-pandemic levels – further therapy is likely to be more gradual, and in some ways more difficult.
It’s one thing to reopen restaurants and performance areas. It is hard to recover exceptional backups in shipping networks and shortages of semiconductors, in the most vivid examples of supply shortages, stalling many parts of the economy.
And a range of risks, including the difficult-to-predict dynamics of the COVID variants, could throw this transition certain to a healthy post-pandemic economy.
One potential risk is if political leaders mismanage things in the world’s largest and second largest economies. Namely, in the United States, the impasse over raising the federal debt limit could bring the nation to the brink of default. And in China, the result of property developer Evergrande’s financial problems is raising questions about the country’s debt and real estate-fueled growth.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development projected last week that the world economy would grow 4.5 percent in 2022, down from a projected 5.7 percent expansion in 2021. Its forecast for the United States shows an even sharper slowdown this year, with growth of 6 percent. 3.9 percent ahead.
Of course, 3.9 percent GDP growth would be nothing to scoff at—that would be much faster growth than the United States experienced for most of the 21st century. But it would represent a reset of the economy.
“We’ve had liftoff, and now we’re at a height,” said Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at S&P Global.
After the global financial crisis of 2008-09, the biggest challenge to recovery was lack of demand. Labor and productive capacity was abundant, but there was insufficient spending in the economy to make that potential work. The subsequent reopening of this recovery is a phase contrast image.
There’s a lot of demand now — thanks to stalled savings, trillions of dollars in federal stimulus dollars and rapidly rising wages — but companies report struggling to find enough workers and raw materials to meet that demand.
Dozens of container ships are backed up at Southern California ports, waiting their turn to unload products to fill US store shelves during the holiday season. Automakers have had to deactivate plants due to lack of semiconductors. Builders have a hard time obtaining the windows, appliances and other key products needed to complete new homes. And restaurants have cut hours because of a lack of kitchen help.
In effect, these strains are acting as a brake that slows down the expansion. The question is how much and for how long will that brake be applied.
“The kind of growth we’re seeing was a bounce back from a really severe recession, so it’s no surprise,” said Jennifer McCain, head of global economics service at Capital Economics. “The risk is that it becomes less about natural cooling and more about the lack of supply that we’re really cutting through. This could mean that economic activity isn’t going to increase as we look at it.” We’re hoping, because instead activity and price pressures have started to build up.
The problem is that there are many reasons for the lack of supply, and it is not clear when they will all be short. Across the world, and particularly in the United States, the shift toward physical goods over services during the pandemic more quickly than can accommodate productive capacity. The delta version and the continued spread of covid have banned production in some countries. And the impact of the production shutdown in 2020 is still being felt.
Then there are risks that lurk in the background – things that are not widely speculated to be the source of economic distress, but may go unresolved in unexpected ways.
The lack of a credit limit in Washington is a prime example of this. Senate Republicans insist they will not vote to raise the federal debt limit, and Democrats will have to do so themselves — while planning to thwart Democratic efforts to do so.
Failure to reach any sort of agreement would risk defaulting on federal obligations, and could lead to financial distress. For this reason, a deal in these cases has always been eventually struck – even though, as in 2011, it created a lot of uncertainty along the way.
The risk here is that both sides may become so determined to stick to their stance that a wrong guess occurs, such as two drivers in a game of chicken who both refuse to turn. And for those closest to US fiscal policy making, it looks like a worthwhile risk.
“The likelihood of a default is still remote, and Congress will likely increase the debt limit. But the path to a deal is more vague than usual,” said Brian Gardner, chief Washington policy strategist at Stifel, in a research note. In the coming weeks, the political game of chicken may create a stir in the market.
And on the other side of the Pacific Ocean, the Chinese government has its own challenge, as Evergrande struggles to pay off $300 billion in debt.
Real estate has played a big role in China’s economy over the years. But some analysts expect the problems to extend far beyond Chinese borders. The Chinese banking and financial system is largely self-contained, in contrast to the deep global ties that allowed the failure of Lehman Brothers in 2008 to trigger the global financial crisis.
“Everyone has learned a trick or two since 2008,” said Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank Securities. “You have the second largest economy in the world here, and the one that has lifted all boats may be more materially slower than people expect. I think that is the primary risk, rather than the financial interconnectedness of the global are transferred to the base.
All these could create a bumpy autumn for the world economy, but which in most likely scenarios would lead to a solid 2022. If, that is, everything happens as the forecasters expect.
