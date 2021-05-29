The Eerie Familiarity of a Melbourne Lockdown

The Australia Letter is a weekly publication from our Australia bureau.

It’s all so eerily acquainted. The grey climate and afternoon sunsets. The anxious look ahead to the day’s numbers. The obsessive checking of publicity websites. The rumors of restrictions, adopted by the fact of lockdown. The children house from faculty. Birthday events canceled, holidays postponed. The dreary, fearful, resigned uncertainty of all of it.

At the moment, Victoria entered its second lockdown since final yr, when the state — and Melbourne specifically — spent many months with a selection of harsh restrictions. With 39 lively coronavirus circumstances within the state and a whole bunch of publicity websites, together with sports activities arenas and crowded bars, we’ve been instructed we’re in for a seven-day “circuit breaker” lockdown. (In February, a snap lockdown saved us at house for 5 days round Valentine’s Day.) However we all know that if issues go the improper means, we could possibly be in for a longer haul.

A lot of the world has skilled some kind of lockdown, a lot in order that the phrase tends to lose that means when used outdoors of a native context. In Victoria, it means we’re not allowed to go away our houses aside from a few important causes. We aren’t allowed to journey greater than 5 kilometers from our houses. Enforcement final yr was strict; there’s no cause to suppose that this shall be any totally different, though most individuals are compliant. People I do know are glad for guidelines that intention to maintain them protected. However that appreciation doesn’t make the lonely claustrophobia of lockdown any simpler.

And it’s simple to surprise: Why Melbourne? Different Australian cities have managed to make it via your complete pandemic with solely transient restrictions and tiny outbreaks. Is it our climate? Our state’s insurance policies? Unhealthy luck? (The Guardian at this time has a good article analyzing these questions.)