The effect of severe heat in the cities of the world increased rapidly

Cities around the world have been exposed to alarming levels of heat and humidity over the past three decades, according to new research. In a study of more than In 13,000 cities, the number of people exposed to extremely hot and humid days in a given year (measured in “person-days”) tripled between 1983 and 2016.

It is a symptom of two trends colliding: urban population growth and rising global average temperatures. Cities often reach higher temperatures than surrounding rural areas because they are typically designed in a way that traps heat. So when people move to urban centers, they also move to places where they may be at higher risk of heat-related illness and death. To make matters worse, Extreme heat is already a major weather-related killer, and climate change is exacerbating the problem.

The authors argue that cities must find ways to stay cool in a hot world to better protect their residents. “In some cities, long-term adaptation is clearly bleak. But for most of the planet, we can use tools we already have,” said Cascade Tuholske, postdoctoral researcher at Columbia University and of the study published today in the journal Says the lead author. Proceedings of the National Academy of Science. “Population growth and urbanization is not a problem for me. It’s a lack of planning.”

About a quarter of the world’s population lives in places Where extreme heat and humidity are on the rise, Tuholske and his colleagues found. For the study, he defined “extreme” as the least 30 degree centigrade on the wet-bulb globe temperature scale. The Wet-Bulb Globe Scale is a detailed assessment of heat, humidity, wind speed, cloud cover and the angle of the Sun. Thirty degrees on that scale is equal to one day which sounds like 106 degrees Fahrenheit. (This is not a direct conversion from Celsius to Fahrenheit because factors outside temperature are taken into account.)

They relied on both infrared satellite imagery and on-the-ground readings to determine weather conditions over the past three decades. Using population data collected by the European Commission and Colombia’s Center for International Earth Science Information Network, the researchers multiplied the number of extremely hot days by the number of people in each city to obtain a total “person-day” . In which the townspeople experienced those dire situations. The number of person-days increased from 40 billion per year in 1983 to 119 billion in 2016 – showing how many more people in the world’s cities now suffer from extreme hot weather.

The study authors said rising temperatures are responsible for about a third of the global spike in risk. Much of the increase in risk is with more people moving to urban areas. But this ratio may vary from city to city. The boom in population growth was the main driver of heat exposure in Delhi, India. But climate change was a slightly bigger factor in Kolkata. The differences show that solutions need to be tailored to fit each city. As cities continue to attract new residents and global average temperature continues Wake up, they will need to act fast.

Cities can reach temperatures several degrees warmer than surrounding areas due to a process called the urban heat island effect. Asphalt and other dark surfaces absorb heat. Exhaust from factories and tailpipes releases more heat. And there are fewer trees to give shade or plants to provide the cooling effect of the evaporator (a process similar to the way humans cool off by sweating). These effects tend to worsen over time in neighborhoods that receive less investment and more industrial activity, a phenomenon that other research has shown to take a disproportionately heavy toll on communities of color in the United States.

Despite the increased risk, heat-related deaths are largely preventable. To cool, cities can paint roofs and other surfaces white to reflect heat. Bringing in more trees and greenery in the neighborhood also helps. There is much more that can be done to warn people of an impending heatwave so they can find public cooling centers or other places with air conditioning to vent the heat. New York City and Los Angeles are some of the major metropolitan areas around the world that are working to make this happen.

“For billions of people on Earth, our study is retrospective. It is their every-day experience,” Tuholske says. “We really need to work with people in really hot cities to learn from them and adapt “