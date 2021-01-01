The Empire Babur: Find out why Uninstall Hotstar is trending on Twitter after OTT denied complaints against the Empire series on Babur – Why is Hotstar Uninstalled? Users said – What is not of Lord Rama, is of no use

The #UninstallHotstar hashtag has been trending on Twitter since Friday morning. Users are angry. Constantly removing the OTT app from the smartphone and sharing its screenshot. There are many types of comments. One has even written, ‘Which is not of our Lord Shri Rama! It is of no use to me. ‘Obviously, at first glance, you may be wondering what happened in the end. Anyway, in the last few years there have been such trends regarding the boycott of some OTT platforms. But the question is, what happened after people stood up against ‘Hotstar’ like this? The web series is the first to know that this is happening. The name of the series is ‘The Empire’ and it is based on the story ‘Babar’. Let us now understand where this whole thing started.

The complaint was lodged by activist Vikas Pandey

‘The Empire’ has been streaming on the OTT platform since August 27th. It also stars Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi. The series is based on the story of Mughal King Babur. The series is said to be based on Nikhil Advani’s novel ‘Empire of the Mughals – Riders from the North’. Its author is Alex Rutherford. Now the interesting thing is that after watching the trailer of the series, software professional and activist Vikas Pandey lodged a complaint with ‘Hotstar’, which was denied by the OTT app officials.

This is objected to in the trailer

In the trailer of the series, Babar’s character says at one point, no matter how much life struggles, because in the end the victory is death and he has been battling death since he was 14 years old. The series also showed how Babur attacked the Lodhi kingdom in India. According to the plaintiff, Babar has been honored in the series.

‘Babar was a murderer, atrocities on Hindus’

Complainant Vikas Pandey has objected that Babur was a murderer and killed millions of Hindus in India’s victory. Ram Janmabhoomi was also destroyed. The complainant says the series appears to glorify ‘Babar’ and is offensive. Vikas also wrote in his complaint that even after more than 500 years, Babur’s actions are painful for Hindus around the world and therefore the show could create a serious law and order situation in India.

OTT said – we did not refer to the court or Ram Lalla

Now, while responding to the complaint on behalf of ‘Hotstar’, it has been said that their ‘Babar’ series is not glorious. Also this web series does not refer to the 2019 decision of the Supreme Court in favor of Ram Lalla sitting in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The OTT app said, “The complainant spoke about how Babur was responsible for killing and forcibly converting millions of Hindus as well as building a temple and a mosque in his name on the same land. No such reference is made in the series.

‘Don’t judge just by watching the trailer’

However, the OTT app’s complaint officer has rejected Vikas Pandey’s demand, and protests against the series on the app and Twitter have continued ever since. However, the producers have also said that there is nothing objectionable in the series. Also, there is nothing stressful about it. In such a situation, it is wrong to assume that only watching the trailer of the complainant is shown as the protagonist in the series ‘Babar’.

