The engine of these top 3 super bikes is more powerful than Maruti Alto 800, gets tremendous speed and style

In Top 3 Powerful Engine Bikes, know the complete details of those bikes which are liked due to their powerful engine and style.

There is more than one premium bike in the premium bike segment of the country’s two wheeler sector, which is liked for its speed, design and features, in which today we are telling the complete details of those top 3 bikes which are in terms of engine power. The hatchback beats many cars in the segment.

Talking about the engine of Maruti Alto, a popular car in the hatchback segment of the car sector, the company has given a 796 cc engine in it, which generates 48 PS of power and 69 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. .

But the engine power of these top 3 super bikes being mentioned here is more than this Maruti Alto and due to which they are liked.

Ducati Panigale V4: There is a super bike which is liked due to its speed and engine power, the company has introduced it with two variants.

Talking about the engine and power of this bike, it has a 1103 cc engine which generates 214 PS of power and 124 Nm of power and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In the braking system of the bike, the company has given dual channel anti-lock braking system with disc brakes in both its wheels. The starting price of this super bike is Rs 23.50 lakhs, which becomes Rs 28.40 lakhs when going to the top variant.

BMW S 1000 R: The BMW S 1000 R bike is a naked sports bike that is liked for its speed and style and the company has launched it in the market with three variants.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a 999 cc engine that generates 165 PS of power and 114 Nm of peak torque, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The company has launched this bike in the market with a starting price of Rs 18.30 lakh, which goes up to Rs 22.50 lakh when going to the top variant.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R: The Kawasaki Ninja ZX 10R bike is a stylish and powerful engine bike that has been launched in the market with only one variant.

The bike is powered by a 998 cc engine that generates 203 PS of power and 114.9 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Kawasaki has launched this bike with a starting price of Rs 15.37 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17,13,157 when it is on-road.