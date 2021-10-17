The entire season of the Premier League may be canceled due to Coronavirus, 20 clubs will suffer a loss of more than 93 thousand crores

208 countries of the world are under lockdown due to Coronavirus. This pandemic has disrupted life. Sports activities are at a standstill. Talking about India, the Indian Premier League (IPL), which started on March 29, has been postponed till April 15. European countries are the most affected by this virus. The matches of Europe’s five major football leagues were postponed in March itself. However, given the kind of outbreak it is showing, it is not expected to start. If the European leagues do not match the rest of the season, then these clubs (20) may have to suffer a loss of more than one thousand crore pounds (about 93 thousand crores).

This warning has been issued by the competition’s chief executive Richard Masters. Masters said that if the outbreak of the epidemic increases in the future, then this loss could be even more. He expressed this apprehension while commenting on the financial condition of top football clubs in a letter to Julian Knight, chairman of the Committee on Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Knight has called for the imposition of a windfall tax on Premier League clubs.

Before the Masters, a Netherlands-based accounting firm KPMG has also said that European football will suffer a huge economic loss. According to KPMG, the cancellation of the top five leagues could result in a loss of $4.33 billion (about Rs 32,819 crore) in revenue for these leagues. In European football, 541 matches of the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, Champions League and Europa League are affected.

Meanwhile, good news has come from Germany for the sports world. After the Kovid 19 epidemic, all football clubs in Germany started training for the first time on Tuesday. League matches have not been held in Germany since March 13. Club teams are training in small groups. The Frankfurt players are training only in groups of 3-3. Actually, the players here were found to be Corona positive.

