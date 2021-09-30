The environment affects baseball. These players want to help.
Flying across North America every week is part of being a major leaguer. For example, the Milwaukee Brewers traveled to San Diego and Miami as part of their 162-game regular season this year. Now multiply that by 30 teams in Major League Baseball.
Brewers reliever Brent Sutter couldn’t help but think about how much fuel was burned and how many emissions were caused during all those flights. As he helps the Brewers reach the postseason for a franchise-record fourth straight season, he worries about the planet.
“The fact that you can go wherever you want is not sustainable,” he said before a recent game. “We can not only continue to add carbon to the atmosphere and not replenish it and set limits on how to stop it in any industry, and still search every nook and corner of the world for fossil fuels. Huh.”
As human activity continues to alter the climate – hotter summers, stronger storms, more floods, more at-risk wildlife – no part of society will remain unaffected. This includes baseball, where most MLB games are at the mercy of the elements of outdoor stadiums. The game has already seen some of those effects.
“We were in Oakland last year to get ready for the series, and we had to cancel batting practice both days and almost canceled the game because of the smoke from the wildfire. And the air quality was so bad,” Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nik Ahmed said of the fire in California at the time. “I know there has been an issue there this year as well. Hopefully people will wake up and understand that our planet needs to be well taken care of.”
Around the MLB clubhouse – where topics such as the environment don’t come up often – some players are concerned with the state of the world and trying to do something about it, even in modest ways. While players said the most power to drive change lies with the big bodies – governments, corporations, leagues, teams – many are leading efforts inside and outside their clubhouses.
While living with the Detroit Tigers, Daniel Norris, now a Brewers reliever, said he used to provide reusable mugs given to him by a company to his teammates and key staff members. And when he saw teammates throw water bottles in the trash, Norris used humor to remind him of the effect of their choices.
“I’m like, ‘That’s a sick shot, but if you recycled it it would have been sick, you know? “And if I do it enough, maybe they will eventually change or if they see me and take their bottle out of the trash and put it in the recycling,” Norris, 28, said later this year.
Sutter, 32, who studies environmental science and public policy at Harvard, said he constantly told his peers to refill their plastic bottles with water coolers instead of reaching for a new cooler. “I don’t want to get too upset about it,” he said, “but it has to be said.”
The amount of waste produced at the clubhouse inspired Chris Dickerson to form a non-profit called Players for the Planet, which Norris, Sutter and others joined. While Dickerson was with the Louisville Bats, a Class AAA affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, before his major league call-up in 2008, he had a locker near the trash can in the clubhouse. He cried at what he saw.
After batting practice on a hot, humid day, Dickerson, 39, counted the 500 bottles thrown. In an average week, he estimated 2,000 bottles were thrown away. Between 120 minor league and 30 major league teams, they began to use an estimated 300,000 bottle players each day. “And we play 162 games,” he said.
Over the years, Dickerson helped build a network of athletes, now numbering about 100, who felt the same way about the green initiative. The nonprofits, among other projects, organized collections for electronic waste, helped some MLB teams in their own environmental efforts, led tree plantings, spoke in Spanish about plastic pollution to players at academies in the Dominican Republic. Created an online course in and did beach cleaning. With major and minor league players out there.
“In our case, the Dominicans, we are an island, and waste affects us more than anyone else,” said Nelson Cruz, 41, a slugger for the Tampa Bay Rays who participated in the 2019 cleanup with Amade Rosario. Said earlier. Year. “All the garbage we throw away comes back to us.”
With Dickerson’s help, Ahmed said he inspired Diamondback to install more recycling bins in the food room and clubhouse. During the coronavirus pandemic, Ahmed became furious that he relied on single-use plastics in clubhouses as fears of transmitting the virus skyrocketed.
“I’m trying to encourage my teammates to do the same things I’ve been doing by using canteens,” said Ahmed, 31, who began focusing on the health of the planet a few years ago, when he began to focus on the health of the planet. Demand for more sustainable foods. “And then you just tell people to recycle and think about it. No one responded well to a head injury and being asked to do something.”
Sutter said players have become more open to discussing the planet. Back in 2016, he was teased by teammates for bringing food to the clubhouse in reusable containers and talking about the environment.
During his 15 years in professional baseball, including parts of seven seasons in the major leagues, Dickerson said he felt there were a bunch of “good old boys” in clubhouses who called climate change a “myth created by Democrats”. or “some hippie crap.”
“But now,” he said, “since it affects your hunting in the off-season, and you see how it’s changing, you see fires affecting the wildlife, the deer you hunt. , that fish you catch. Then it’s a problem, and then you’re going to be like, ‘Oh, man, there could be something in this.'”
Norris, in particular, has seen for the first time how the planet has changed. While pursuing his passion for surfing and nature photography, he said, he learned more about the health of the oceans and noticed more plastic in the water, which he called “disgusting.” He said he has seen surf breaks around the world being ruined by sandbars or damaged reefs being replaced.
“I’ve been out for most of my life,” he said. “I don’t really hang out or watch Netflix. Surfing and hiking — all that stuff is a big part of my life. I appreciate it, and I want to take care of it for as long as I can. Our last Generations want to enjoy it too. But if it’s changing so fast, they won’t have that passion.”
While surfing in Nicaragua, Norris said he saw a valuable lesson: People used the material for as long as possible—in contrast to the extravagant culture of other countries. He said it can be tough to beat in the major leagues, where average salaries exceed $4 million a year, some players show off their many flashy outfits and gas-guzzling cars, and apparel companies constantly send players gear.
(Many players said they donated their old or unused gear to minor league players, who earn a small portion of major league salaries. Cruz said he also donated his spare gear to his home country.)
Norris, who doesn’t have his own home and spends his off-season living out of a van with solar panels, said that if he bought the clothes, it was from companies that used recycled materials like board shorts made from old fishnets. use. The shoes he wears off the field settle down so that he can use them for 10 to 15 years. He still uses the two suits that a former Tigers teammate Justin Verlander bought him for when he was a rookie to wear on team flights.
“The only other suit I bought was from a thrift store,” he said.
To reduce his carbon footprint, the suitor drives an electric car. He said his home in Cincinnati had solar panels, and helped start an initiative called Sidelining Carbon, which raises money to buy carbon credits to offset professional sports travel.
Regarding the future, Suter and Dickerson said, they worry about how climate change will further encroach on their planet and sport, with hot days making it harder for players to train and spectators to watch.
But during last year’s pandemic season, Sutter said he saw a glimpse of what the future might hold. Teams traveled only regionally during the regular season, regardless of traditional divisions, and the postseason was held at neutral sites in Southern California and Texas, thereby reducing emissions. An added benefit: The shorter journey meant players had more time to recover.
“Growing up is going to be a pain,” Sutter said. “It’s just a matter of how serious we want them, because if we wait and wait, it’s only going to be a borderline apocalypse.”
“I appreciate it just from a travel perspective, and so will our planet,” Ahmed said of shortening travel. “So it’s a great idea. I don’t think there’s a one-size-fits-all or one-step solution to fixing things. But little things like this, that can change along the way, are hopefully cumulative.” Be involved in a big change.”
