The environment affects baseball. These players want to help.

Flying across North America every week is part of being a major leaguer. For example, the Milwaukee Brewers traveled to San Diego and Miami as part of their 162-game regular season this year. Now multiply that by 30 teams in Major League Baseball.

Brewers reliever Brent Sutter couldn’t help but think about how much fuel was burned and how many emissions were caused during all those flights. As he helps the Brewers reach the postseason for a franchise-record fourth straight season, he worries about the planet.

“The fact that you can go wherever you want is not sustainable,” he said before a recent game. “We can not only continue to add carbon to the atmosphere and not replenish it and set limits on how to stop it in any industry, and still search every nook and corner of the world for fossil fuels. Huh.”

As human activity continues to alter the climate – hotter summers, stronger storms, more floods, more at-risk wildlife – no part of society will remain unaffected. This includes baseball, where most MLB games are at the mercy of the elements of outdoor stadiums. The game has already seen some of those effects.