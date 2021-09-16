The EPA says the Lucid Motors beat the Tesla by 520 miles on a single charge.

Start-up automaker, Lucid Motors has ousted Tesla, a major maker of electric cars, as the maker of an electric vehicle that can travel the farthest on a single charge.

The Lucid’s top-of-the-line Air Dream Edition range can drive 520 miles on a full battery, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday, exceeding the Tesla Model S Long Range by more than 100 miles, the first car to drive the most Could go away on one charge.

How far electric cars can travel before they are plugged in – a metric known as their range – is important because the infrastructure for charging vehicles is in its infancy, and cars and chargers Depending on the battery, it can take hours to fill up.

President Biden and other world leaders want people to switch to electric vehicles to fight climate change. But that’s unlikely to happen until the auto industry shrugs off fears that drivers will be left stranded without plugs or will have to wait hours to refuel in their cars.