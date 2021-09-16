The EPA says the Lucid Motors beat the Tesla by 520 miles on a single charge.
Start-up automaker, Lucid Motors has ousted Tesla, a major maker of electric cars, as the maker of an electric vehicle that can travel the farthest on a single charge.
The Lucid’s top-of-the-line Air Dream Edition range can drive 520 miles on a full battery, the Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday, exceeding the Tesla Model S Long Range by more than 100 miles, the first car to drive the most Could go away on one charge.
How far electric cars can travel before they are plugged in – a metric known as their range – is important because the infrastructure for charging vehicles is in its infancy, and cars and chargers Depending on the battery, it can take hours to fill up.
President Biden and other world leaders want people to switch to electric vehicles to fight climate change. But that’s unlikely to happen until the auto industry shrugs off fears that drivers will be left stranded without plugs or will have to wait hours to refuel in their cars.
Until there are more fast-charging stations, automakers are trying to come up with electric cars that can run long distances on full batteries. Tesla, which makes about two-thirds of electric vehicles sold in the United States, has long won that competition, producing a number of cars that can travel more than 300 miles without a recharge. Many automakers have struggled to hit or go much beyond that threshold.
Lucid and its chief executive, Peter Rawlinson, a former Tesla engineer, have said for months that their cars will surpass Tesla because they are more aerodynamic and use smaller, more efficient motors and other components. The EPA provided official confirmation of those claims.
“Importantly, this milestone has been achieved by Lucid’s world-leading in-house EV technology, not just by installing a sizable battery pack,” Mr. Rawlinson said in a statement.
Tesla is expected to face a lot of competition soon, including from Lucid and Rivian, another start-up that is expected to start delivering electric pickup trucks to customers this month. Traditional automakers such as General Motors and Volkswagen are also ramping up their efforts. Ford Motor plans to sell an electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, the most popular vehicle in the United States, next spring.
But Lucid cars will occupy a luxurious niche in the market. The Air Dream Edition starts at $169,000 before federal and state incentives, though the company has said it will eventually offer more affordable versions of the Air, with one selling for around $77,000. The company is also working on a sport-utility vehicle.
