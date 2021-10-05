The Epic Games Store is getting better achievements next week

The Epic Games Store is taking a step toward competing with more established PC game stores like Steam next week, with a proper achievement system (called, of course, “Epic Achievements”).

To start, Epic Achievements will only be available on certain games, including rocket league, hadis, Pillars of Eternity, banana, zombie army 4, And Alan Wake Remastered. Achievements will be divided into four levels: Bronze (which awards 5-45 XP), Silver (50-95 XP), Gold (100-200 XP), and Platinum (which awards 1000 XP in a game and rewards). Players with an additional 250 XP on their profile).

Games updated to support Epic Achievements will now show those achievements on the game’s page in the Store in addition to the player’s library, where they’ll be able to track progress and see how much progress they’ve made towards a particular challenge. is of.

Right now, accumulating experience points isn’t really Doing Nothing, however, goes beyond giving players pride and a sense of accomplishment; Epic has promised that it will add “new social features and player rewards” focused on achievements later this year.

is in the epic games store Technically Delivered Achievements It’s been more than a year since it began testing what the company called an “early version of the feature,” but a launch coming next week promises a more comprehensive system that will span the game, allowing players to play on a platform-wide level. Allows you to gain experience, similar to Xbox’s Gamerscore.

Legacy achievements already in games will remain as “Developer Achievements”, which are entirely at the developer’s discretion, although developers will have the option of replacing existing developer achievements on Epic achievements if they wish (which the player can use). will keep up the progress.