The era of mythological films returned again

Aarti Saxena

There was a time when mythological films were produced in a big way. The film ‘Jai Santoshi Maa’ with an average budget without famous stars also did big business during that time. Earlier also films based on religious and mythological facts were super hit. Not only this, the mythological serials ‘Mahabharata’ and ‘Ramayana’ shown on TV completely tied the audience. During this the atmosphere was also devotional. After this a period came when the production of mythological films almost stopped.

Mythological films were replaced by masala films. It was full of comedy, romance and action films. But now that the audience’s preferences are also changing and the audience is getting bored of watching similar films, the makers are also beginning to understand that if the film industry is to rise, then they too have to be careful. Now Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar’s films are flopping not only at the box office but also on OTT. If this situation continues, it will be difficult for the producers to make films.

The number of people watching mythological films is more than 70 crores. Despite the poor internet connection, the audience has watched religious films with great fervor. In an animation film made in 2013, Amitabh Bachchan lent his voices for the character of Bhishma Pitamah, Sunny Deol for Bheem and Ajay Devgan for the character of Arjun. This animation film also created a ruckus. The film did a business of 50 crores. Through mythological films, we get that education which is applicable to our life.

Film critic Taran Adarsh ​​also agrees that making mythological films in Bollywood is a good start for the film industry. Like Taran Adarsh, Deepika Padukone also considers the introduction of mythological films as a good initiative for the industry. Deepika herself is thrilled to be a part of it. According to Deepika, she is very happy to play the role of Draupadi in Mahabharata. This is the best character of his film life which he is excited to play. Like Deepika, Saif Ali Khan is also very excited about his mythological character.

Saif is playing the role of Ravana in the movie ‘Adipurush’. According to Saif, playing the character of Ravana in ‘Adipurush’ is a very beautiful gift for me. Because I have never played a character like this before. To play the character of Ravana got a chance to know a lot. I have played a variety of characters in my career so far, but playing Ravana in Aadipurush is a great achievement for me. I am very happy for this. Just like Deepika, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in the role of Sita in the film ‘Sita’. Playing Sita is a huge achievement for Kangana.

Aadipurush is scheduled to release in 2022. The story of the film ‘Brahmastra’ starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is based on Brahma’s Astra which is believed to be the weapon of gods and goddesses. It mentions Brahmastra, the weapon of God. This film is a different kind of mythological film. The director of the film is Ayan Mukerji. The budget of the film is 300 crores.

‘Ramayana’, being made in a budget of 500 crores, is a series of three films. This film is being made in Hindi and Tamil. The Hindi film will be directed by Nitish Tiwari and the Tamil film will be directed by Ravi Udayavar. The story of the film will be shown in three parts. Which will be a 3D film. The star cast of the film has not been finalized yet. Shashank Khaitan, the director of ‘Dhadak’ and ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, is all set to make a mythological action film featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan. Its title is ‘Bannbhoomi’. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are making special preparations for this. Before Sara Ali, there was talk of Jhanvi Kapoor being cast in the film. Kangana Ranaut is producing the film ‘Aparajita Ayodhya’. The film is centered on Ramjanmabhoomi Ayodhya.

Aamir Khan also started a project costing one thousand crores on ‘Mahabharata’. Which he has just postponed. While Aamir is producing it, the film is being directed by renowned director SS Raja Mouli from the south. The star cast of the film is also quite funny. Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Draupadi in the film. At the same time, Aamir Khan is in the role of Krishna. Amitabh Bachchan is in the role of Bhishma Pitamah and Arjun Rampal as Yudhishthira. Prabhas Bheem is playing the role of Rithvik Roshan Karna. Farhan Akhtar has become Arjun and Ajay Devgan has become Duryodhana. Rajinikanth Dronacharya, Vidya Balan as Satyavati, Ranveer Singh Sahdev to Rekha Kunti, Gulshan Grover as Shakuni Mama, Vidyut Jambal Nakul, Aishwarya Rai Ganga, Abhishek Bachchan as Dushasan and Kamal Haasan as Shantanu. This is Aamir’s dream project, which he will make tomorrow if not today. This shows the demand for religious films.