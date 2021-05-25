The Eternals' teaser trailer shows Marvel's newest superheroes squaring off against humanity's gravest threat

The teaser trailer for The Eternals was launched by Shock Studios on Monday, 24 Might per probability additionally unprejudiced 2021. Clocking in at a shade over two minutes, the trailer for the twenty sixth movie from the Shock Cinematic Universe, helmed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, introduces the modern elope of superheroes on the centre of this story.

The Eternals are a neighborhood of immortal aliens, who have been residing amongst people whereas hiding the powers bestowed on them by elevated celestial beings. The sphere sees them reunite to sq. off in opposition to a grave threat to humanity within the type of their malevolent counterparts, The Deviants.

“All of the plot in the midst of the years now we get pleasure from by no methodology interfered, until now,” the Eternals narrate, making their appearances, whereas Skeeter Davis’ ‘The Discontinue of the World‘ performs presciently and mournfully within the background.

The megastar-studded solid — who we gaze briefly vignettes on this teaser trailer — entails Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Package Harington as Dane Whitman.

Whereas each of these characters is introduced individually, the teaser trailer moreover entails a watch of their reunion, with The Eternals joking about who amongst them may lead the Avengers within the absence of Iron Man and Captain The US — Ikaris (Madden) appears to inform he’d be the pure different.

The Eternals is slated to unlock this November.