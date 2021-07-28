‘The Evening Hour’ Review: Heart of the Country

A colleague of mine once initiated a momentous thought experiment: If you could visit the quaint fictional towns depicted in the Hollywood dramas of the 1940s, they could be ravaged by the opioid epidemic. The idea draws a thread of continuity in American life, which I believe is in part what “The Evening Hour” is trying to do.

Set in a small town in the Appalachians, Braden King’s bright second feature film centers around a healthy caregiver, Cole (Philip Ettinger), who moonlights as a drug dealer. His daily rounds of checking the elderly – including his grandmother – also involve picking up and dropping off pills. He’s a peacemaker with an occasional girlfriend (Stacy Martin), a clingy old friend (Cosmo Jarvis), another boyfriend (Michael Trotter), who is also a client, and an absent mother (Lili Taylor), who shows up. suddenly upon the death of his grandfather. .