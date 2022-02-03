The expenditure of the central government on this project related to higher education came from 1127 to 165 crores in five years.

There is a constant talk of increasing funding from government and private institutions to improve higher education and pursue research projects in the country, but records from recent years show that many schemes have declined. The government data also acknowledges that there has been a decline in government spending in some schemes.

Minister of State for Education, Subhash Sarkar, in a written reply to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Jawahar Sarkar in Rajya Sabha, said that the actual expenditure under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, a scheme to support state-level institutions, in 2018-19, 2017 respectively. -18 and 2016-17 were Rs 1,393 crore, Rs 1,245.97 crore and Rs 1,126.9 crore.

Figures presented by the Center in Parliament show that grants under the UGC’s minor and major research project schemes have also come down gradually from Rs 42.7 crore in 2016-17 to Rs 38 lakh in 2020-21.

The data presented by the government in response to a separate question by CPM Rajya Sabha member V. Sivadasan showed that there has been a shortfall in funding for several fellowship and scholarship schemes of the UGC.

The number of Emeritus Fellowships awarded by UGC has come down from 559 in 2017-18 to 14 in 2020-21. During the same period, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowships reduced from 434 to 200. The Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students was awarded to 2,348 students in 2020-21, up from 4,141 in 2016-17.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhash Sarkar said on Wednesday that a total of 4,267 ad-hoc teachers are working in various colleges of Delhi University. He gave this information in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. According to the data shared by the government, Ramjas College has the maximum number of 137 ad-hoc teachers.

This is followed by Venkateshwara College with 131, Deshbandhu College with 127 and Kalindi College with 120 ad-hoc teachers. “The appointment of teaching staff in various colleges and institutes is done by the Governing Body of the colleges on the recommendation of a Selection Committee under an Ordinance of the University as per the eligibility criteria laid down in the University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018.” “There is no provision in the UGC Regulations, 2018 to regularize the services of temporary/ad-hoc teachers on permanent basis,” it said.

