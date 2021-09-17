‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ | anatomy of a scene

“My name is Michael Showalter, and I’m the director of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” So in this scene, our two main characters—Tammy Faye Baker and Jim Baker, played by Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield—are staged by Pat Robertson. Attending a barbecue, which is attended by some of the big names in the evangelical community. In this scene, Jim Baker is excited to sit down at a table with all these BMOCs and want to make a good impression. And Tammy Faye is going to crash the party. I wanted to show the extent to which Tammy is trying to act and be seen and heard in a man’s world.” Jerry. [LAUGHS] A lot of it, just in terms of setting the scene, has to do with trying to look as much around the table as to how uncomfortable it makes them feel that a woman wants to sit at the table with them. Meanwhile, Tammy is actually behaving like a bull in a china shop, holding a chair in a way to compensate for the awkwardness, and the chair’s sound is too loud. All she’s doing is disrupting this kind of insular Boys Club thing they’ve all been doing to each other. “Now, in this fight is the voice of God.” “so be it.” “Mmm-hmm.” “Mmm? What’s he fighting?” “Liberal agenda. Feminist agenda. Gay agenda. It’s time to reverse these trends and the only hope to save America is.” “Go back to the good old days.” [LAUGHTER] “Well, I love my country, but America belongs to them too.” “Okay-” “The one thing that’s causing a lot of tension in this scene is that Jerry Falwell, Vincent D’Onofrio, is sort of the alpha dog in this group of people. And so we see the ideologies between these two characters. We are focusing on this growing rivalry.” “God is my witness. I resolved to continue exposing the sins in this country. “I think Tammy doesn’t pay attention to some of the tension she’s causing. And if she is, she’s definitely not moving on.” “You know, I think of them as homosexuals Doesn’t think I think of them just as other human beings I love. You know, we all are—””The central conflict that ignites in this scene between her and Jerry Falwell becomes the central theme of Tammy Faye’s arc throughout the film.”