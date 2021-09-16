‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ review: Fall from Grace

If you were watching television in America in the 1970s and ’80s—the old three-network days that now seem as distant as the horse and buggy era—you can hardly remember Jim and Tammy Faye Baker . A spirited evangelist with the Upper Midwest in his voice, he helped expand Christian broadcasting from one empire to another through his PTL satellite network.

Even if you remember him in his prime, you can’t escape the spectacle of his downfall—a late ’80s tabloid scandal involving adultery, hypocrisy, and financial shenanigans. In 1989, Jim Baker was convicted of fraud and sentenced to federal prison. His wife (who divorced him a few years later) was baffled by the talk-show host and standup comedian for her gaudy makeup, her big hair, and her perfect singing voice.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, directed by Michael Showalter from a script by Abe Sylvia, dutifully follows the familiar showbiz biopic sequence of regeneration, ruin, and redemption. We begin in Eisenhower-era Minnesota, where Tammy Fey (Jessica Chastain) grew up in the shadow of a chaste, immaculate mother (Cherry Jones). When she meets Jim Baker (Andrew Garfield) at Bible College, it seems like a Providential match.