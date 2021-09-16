‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ review: Fall from Grace
If you were watching television in America in the 1970s and ’80s—the old three-network days that now seem as distant as the horse and buggy era—you can hardly remember Jim and Tammy Faye Baker . A spirited evangelist with the Upper Midwest in his voice, he helped expand Christian broadcasting from one empire to another through his PTL satellite network.
Even if you remember him in his prime, you can’t escape the spectacle of his downfall—a late ’80s tabloid scandal involving adultery, hypocrisy, and financial shenanigans. In 1989, Jim Baker was convicted of fraud and sentenced to federal prison. His wife (who divorced him a few years later) was baffled by the talk-show host and standup comedian for her gaudy makeup, her big hair, and her perfect singing voice.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, directed by Michael Showalter from a script by Abe Sylvia, dutifully follows the familiar showbiz biopic sequence of regeneration, ruin, and redemption. We begin in Eisenhower-era Minnesota, where Tammy Fey (Jessica Chastain) grew up in the shadow of a chaste, immaculate mother (Cherry Jones). When she meets Jim Baker (Andrew Garfield) at Bible College, it seems like a Providential match.
Jim preaches a version of the gospel of prosperity, insisting to his flock that God wants them to be rich. This optimism and the worldly ambition that comes with it attract Tammy. A natural performer on stage (and later, on camera), she brings maternal warmth, healthy sex appeal, and a relentlessly good enthusiasm for her traveling ministry. And the puppet too.
Showalter’s film shared its title and its plot with a 2000 documentary by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, and also sympathy for its subject matter. Tammy Faye (who died in 2007) may have been an over-spending and an exhausting media personality, but she was, too, these films being honest in her belief and generous in her approach to humanity. The Reverends Jerry Falwell (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Pat Robertson (Gabriel Olds), unlike her husband’s powerful allies, opposed mixing religion and politics, and defied his anti-feminist, anti-gay culture-war ideology. .
The documentary version, which includes voice-over narration by RuPaul, treats Tammy Faye as a camp figure, earns both sympathy and ridicule, and emerges with a measure of dignity. Showalter and his cast lack the style and nerve to convey the character’s wildness and his surroundings or the path of his story.
The narrative beats—the seduction of Tammy Faye (in the presence of a hunky record producer played by Mark Wistrach), the betrayal of Jim, the betrayal of Falwell—feel almost normal. The display, while hardly subtle, feels smaller than life. Garfield mugs and emotes with sketch-comedy abandon, and while Chastain strives for more depth and nuance, she gets stuck in a literal-minded script and is overwhelmed by the hair, makeup, and garish period costumes.
Bakers was many things to many people: frightening, inspiring, laughable, sad. This film manages to make him dull.
Tammy Faye eyes
Rated PG-13. A handful of commands were violated. Running time: 2 hours 6 minutes. in Theaters.
#Eyes #Tammy #Faye #review #Fall #Grace
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.