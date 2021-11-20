The F.D.A. authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots for all adults.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster shots of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for everyone aged 18 and over, opening the eligibility for millions of fully vaccinated adults.

The move eases eligibility, fulfills President Biden’s promise to offer shots to every American adult, and formally allows practice already underway in at least 10 states. With declining protection and fears that a successful transition wave would begin with the onset of winter, a growing number of governors had offered booster to everyone 18 and older before the holiday.

The agency said the extension is justified by the currently available clinical trial data as well as real-world evidence. In a statement, Dr. Peter Marks, who heads the FDA’s department that regulates vaccines, added: “Adjusting eligibility criteria and making booster doses available to all people 18 years of age and older will help eliminate the confusion about who can get the vaccine. Make sure the booster dose and booster dose are available to everyone who needs it. “