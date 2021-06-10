The F.T.C. asks for an extension to refile its Facebook antitrust suit.

The Federal Trade Commission on Friday asked a federal judge to give it more time to file a new antitrust complaint against Facebook, the agency’s biggest test to limit the power of big tech.

In a case filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the agency requested an extension of three weeks, or until Aug. 19, to change a lawsuit the court dismissed last month. The FTC said in its request that it had reached an agreement with Facebook on the proposed extension.

Federal Court Judge James E. Boasberg last month rejected a central argument made by the FTC, saying prosecutors failed to provide enough convincing facts to support the claim that Facebook has a monopoly on networks. social. But the judge gave the FTC a 30-day window to re-file his lawsuit.