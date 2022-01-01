The fall in the prices of these LPG cylinders, know the latest rate of your city

In December last month, the prices of 19 kg LPG cylinders used for commercial use were increased by Rs 100. After which its price had crossed Rs 2 thousand in Delhi to Rs 2,101.

There is a relief news for LPG consumers on the new year. National Oil Marketing Companies have reduced the prices of LPG somewhat, due to which the prices of LPG cylinders have come down. The price reduction is effective from January 1, 2022, on 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders. The prices of 19 kg cylinders used for commercial purposes have been cut by Rs 102.50. According to ANI, now the price of 19 kg commercial cylinder will be Rs 1998.50 in Delhi from today.

last month increased

There was no reduction in the price of these cylinders

There is no reduction in the prices of cylinders for domestic use – 14 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinder weights except for commercial use cylinders and their prices remain the same. The reduction in the price of commercial-use cylinders will bring relief to restaurants, eateries and tea shops, which are the biggest users of 19 kg cylinders.

how much is the price in which city

The cost of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will be Rs 1998.50 after a reduction of Rs 100 from today.

The price of a commercial gas cylinder in Kolkata will now be Rs 2,072.

The cost of commercial gas for a 19 kg cylinder in Mumbai will now be Rs 1,948.5.

The cost of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in Chennai will be Rs 2,132.

How to Check LPG Prices

To check this, you have to go to the website of the oil company whose gas you are using. Here the company releases the rate of its gas every month according to the cylinder. Here you can check the cylinder price of your city.