The Fall TV Season Is Back, Even Shorter Than Before

The fall television season is back! Or is it really?

The Covid-19 pandemic sucker punched broadcast networks last year, introducing high-profile new shows in the traditional September. This year, “Fall Premiere Week” begins on Monday. But ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC are launching just six scripted series this week; In the same time frame in 2019, the last time it was a fall season, he made 13 starts.

They may have survived the pandemic, but the constant pushback they’re getting from streaming video — especially when they have to share in-house resources with sister streaming services — only gets worse.

And the lineup of new shows feels like the product of a group under siege. Networks may never be prone to experimentation, but they can usually be counted for one or two oddballs or just astonishing choices. not this time. We’re seeing some franchise extensions from CBS, a reboot of a beloved sitcom from ABC and shows with echoes of proven qualities like “Glee” at Fox and “This Is Us” at NBC. (If you’re looking for something that will make you say, “Huh?,” next week NBC premieres “La Brea,” in which a sinkhole swallows a large part of Los Angeles.)

Here’s a quick look at this week’s premiere based on episodes one to three, each in order of quality from top to bottom. This does not include CBS’ “FBI: International,” which was not available for review.