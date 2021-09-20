The Fall TV Season Is Back, Even Shorter Than Before
The fall television season is back! Or is it really?
The Covid-19 pandemic sucker punched broadcast networks last year, introducing high-profile new shows in the traditional September. This year, “Fall Premiere Week” begins on Monday. But ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC are launching just six scripted series this week; In the same time frame in 2019, the last time it was a fall season, he made 13 starts.
They may have survived the pandemic, but the constant pushback they’re getting from streaming video — especially when they have to share in-house resources with sister streaming services — only gets worse.
And the lineup of new shows feels like the product of a group under siege. Networks may never be prone to experimentation, but they can usually be counted for one or two oddballs or just astonishing choices. not this time. We’re seeing some franchise extensions from CBS, a reboot of a beloved sitcom from ABC and shows with echoes of proven qualities like “Glee” at Fox and “This Is Us” at NBC. (If you’re looking for something that will make you say, “Huh?,” next week NBC premieres “La Brea,” in which a sinkhole swallows a large part of Los Angeles.)
Here’s a quick look at this week’s premiere based on episodes one to three, each in order of quality from top to bottom. This does not include CBS’ “FBI: International,” which was not available for review.
‘the Wonder Years’
This remake of the 1988–93 ABC hit sitcom, set in the late 1960s, retains the original’s simple but useful premise of seeing a 12-year-old boy and a not-quite-200-year-old country. of age at the same time.
Making the 12-year-old and her family black complicates that premise deeply, but the show’s creator, Saladin K. Patterson, doesn’t plan on tearing anything down. The pilot (directed by the first show’s star, Fred Savage) is faithful to the original’s soft tone and clever eccentricity, and the racist comments loom over you; They are distracting, but quickly moved past, noting Chipper, the young protagonist, Dean (Elisha Williams) spirit-we-just-can’t-get-together.
He is an assimilation, whose mission in the pilot is to set up a baseball game between his Little League team and the white team, which one of his best friends plays; It is black adults, including his musician father (Dul Hill) and his coach (Alan Maldonado), who object. Patterson and Savage navigate difficult material smartly and not with too much sentiment, and they mostly pull off an ambitious, dangerously heavy ending. Adult Dean’s narration by Don Cheadle is delivered with the ease and vibrancy you’d expect. (ABC, Wednesday)
‘The Big Leap’
Since serving as a writer and producer on “Friday Night Lights”, Liz Heldens has produced a series of shows such as “Mercy” and “The Passage”, which were standard network fare, but slightly better than needed. He was alive too. . “The Big Leap” fits that template, and it’s entertaining and easy to watch. But it also feels surrounded by its premise, a little too laid-back — it’s a drama about making a reality TV show (inspired by an actual British reality show, oddly enough) to deal with the usual varieties of Detroiter’s Rust Belt crisis. Try to change their lives by placing them on “Swan Lake”.
An unemployed autoworker (John Rudnitsky), a former Cheer Squad star (Simone Ricksner), a mom blogger (Teri Polo) and a canceled football player (Ser Darius Blain) are among this wisely ballot hopeful, American heir “Billy Elliot” and “The Full Monty”. But a consistent reason to watch is Scott Foley’s nimble, confident performance as the reality show producer, a master manipulator whose deceit is so honest you can’t help but stand up for him. (FOX, Monday)
‘Ordinary Joe’
Garrett Lerner and Russell Friend, writing partners of “House”, created this exercise in choreographed, multi-strand nostalgia, and it has some of the emotional frostiness and processed sentimentality of that earlier show. James Walks plays Joe, first seen at his Syracuse graduation, where he meets a charming fellow student, Amy (Natalie Martinez), and must decide whether to take the opportunity to chat. Yes or No.
That choice is the sliding door that opens on the balance of the series, in which we see three possible futures for Joe: with Amy, in which he is a rock star; with his college girlfriend (Elizabeth Lyle), in whom he is a struggling nurse; And with no, in which he has followed family tradition by becoming a New York cop.
The show presents the three story lines with ample clarity and moves fluidly between them, and is a brainteaser joy of unraveling the various relationships and courses of events. (Joe nurse has to treat the shooting victim because the cop who wasn’t there to stop the shooting.)
Once you figure out the plots, though, you see that they’re all typical dramedy setup (at this point, anyway), and triple plotting doesn’t give the actors time to create actual characters. (NBC, Monday)
‘Our Kind of People’
Based on the non-fiction book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class” by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series created by Karin Geist takes the cliché of the rich people of prime-time soap operas on the beach—a genre known as He’s familiar with working on “Revenge”—and implements them in the Black Enclave of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard.
It provides plot points that, while unfamiliar, will resonate with audiences. Ariviste (Yaya DaCosta) trying to break into the local scene (and solving a mystery involving her parents) is an entrepreneur specializing in hair care for black women; An important white character in the opening episode is a carpet badger threatening to bring down a black-owned business. And in this setting, interracial oppression occurs along class lines; When a character recites “And Still I Rise,” she’s talking about rising up among her wealthy black neighbors. (It’s also interesting to see how characters use a history of racial harassment as an excuse for the selfish, pretentious behavior that characters are expected to display on this type of show.)
What’s missing, however, is the fun you’d expect—there isn’t much juice in the melodrama, and the performances (even as a brutal patriarch by Joe Morton) don’t rise above the pedestrian writing. Huh. (Fox, Tuesday)
‘NCIS: Hawaii’
Exactly what you’d expect, but less than that. CBS scratched its Hawaiian itch with this fourth show in the “NCIS” franchise, which pays homage to the late “Hawaii Five-0” with a scene in Hilton Hawaiian Village (a ubiquitous location in that series) and Ohana. Sacred Reference of (Family). It also opens up crossover possibilities with the current CBS series “Magnum Pi”.
Vanessa Lachey, herself an Air Force brat, is the first female lead on the show “NCIS”; His Naval Criminal Investigative Service team includes the usual suspects, such as the action figure with a chip on his shoulder (Yasmin al-Bustami) and the wacky man in the office (Jason Anton). There’s no sign yet of the weird jokes and slightly quirky personalities that gave the original “NCIS” a guilty pleasure, but these things take time. (CBS, Monday)
#Fall #Season #Shorter
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.