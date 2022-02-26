The Fame Game Review Madhuri Dixit debuted with this Netflix series | The Fame Game Review – Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut

plot

The story of The Fame Game is the same as the story of every suspense series these days. The main character, Joe Goon, a police officer looking to become a hero from a normal police officer with a case he has now found, a rich but hollow family, a lesbian couple, a gay couple, heaps All the people on whom the needle of suspicion gets deepened in every episode, a rich family struggling with money problems, redundant marriage of husband and wife, an extra marital affair, unresolved children and adult sex life going in the wrong direction and finally a big Disclosure. This is also the main plot of The Fame Game. The entire series has been woven around these points.

technical side

Keeping all these aspects in mind, one Sri Rao designed a series. Sri Rao along with Akshat Ghildiyal, Amita Vyas, Shreya Bhattacharya and Nisha Mehta started trying to fit the story of his series into this framework. But the trouble with this series starts from here, broken and added from anywhere to fit the story in this framework. As soon as you start trying to understand the characters, some things start popping up in them that you can neither connect with the story nor connect with these characters even if you want.

directing

Preparations have been made on a grand scale for Madhuri Dixit’s digital debut. The Fame Game tried to put everything that Madhuri Dixit was synonymous with. Music, dance and lots of emotion. But while on the musical side this series completely fails the casting of Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, on the emotional side, the series confuses the viewer more. Usually one layer is opened in the suspense series, but instead of opening the suspense, each character, gradually, seems to be less of a character and more of a prototype. A lot of questions that the series should raise and solve arise in the mind of the viewer and it is disappointing that the Sri Rao, Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar directorial does not even try to solve these questions as everyone saves that structure. Trying to keep it, on which this series has been tried to fit by forcibly sitting.

character

This series has all the characters which are necessary in a suspense series. There is a top actress who wants to balance her family, love and work and is trying to be perfect at all three places. There are two children who are as far away from their parents as there is room to room in luxurious bungalows. There is a senior character who is only concerned about the honor and dignity of the family. There is a husband who is suffocating himself for not being able to express his frustration at being less successful than his wife. There is a househelp who is more than family and who is most attached to all these characters. Apart from this, a lot of characters which are necessary to create suspense. The problem is that all these characters are a prototype. As if it has been written out of a rulebook. Seeing all these characters in the first scene, you will get an idea of ​​how far the graph of this character will go.

acting

This digital debut of Madhuri Dixit is very important. Especially when Raveena Tandon in Aranyak and Sushmita Sen have played their danka in Arya. In such a situation, Madhuri Dixit tries her best to carry this series on her strong shoulders. But this is where Mr. Rao reduces the importance of Madhuri Dixit. Because this series was not about Madhuri Dixit’s shoulders but her strongest side, her passionate acting. But those emotions are not able to emerge anywhere through Madhuri Dixit. She tries her best to drag you into the dark world of Anamika but her character has been written so superficially that you see the darkness of Anamika’s world but still feel nothing for her. Probably because Anamika herself is unable to take her suffocation on the screen. Like at one point in the story, Anamika’s son tries to end his life. It must be a shocking time for any mother. But Anamika appears fine and comfortable after a scene. His fear, fear, pain, guilt, nothing is visible on the screen.

supporting cast

If we talk about the supporting cast of the film, then Anamika is probably an average effort in terms of casting. Let’s start with Sanjay Kapoor in the role of Madhuri Dixit’s husband. Sanjay Kapoor is less a husband, Sanjay Kapoor is more engaged in this series. Their efforts and their struggle are clearly visible. Suhasini Mule as Madhuri Dixit’s mother looks interesting but her character is left unfinished. So they are not able to influence much. Manav Kaul plays a superstar who is Anamika’s lover and also her best on-screen partner. But his character was so ruthlessly off track that despite Manav Kaul’s lakhs of efforts, he does not leave his mark in the mind. Laxveer Saran plays Madhuri Dixit’s son and he tries his best to impress. In his scenes with his mother, he makes his presence strong even in front of Madhuri Dixit. Apart from this, the character of Rajshree Pandey as a police officer is so repetitive but you have seen this character with the same graph in almost every series.

READ Also Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Wedding Live Instagram Video Debating Over Maang ka Sindoor | After marriage, vermilion was not shown in the demand of Disha Parmar, if the fan asked, then there was an argument with Rahul in the live video

-->