The Family Man 2 actor Manoj Bajpayee picks his favourite web series from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv



Widespread Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee was lately seen essaying the position of Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man season 2. The good-looking star managed to steal hearts with his spectacular efficiency within the web series and has made followers fall in love with his on-screen character. Whereas everybody has been fortunately bingeing on the series, do you know in regards to the web exhibits which might be on Manoj's listing of favourites, that he himself has binge-watched? In a latest interview, the actor par excellence revealed all of it and that's some knowledgeable suggestion we are saying! So verify the listing out and discover solutions to the 'watch to look at at the moment' query.

Paatal Lok

This crime thriller web series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. The storyline of the series is a couple of disillusioned cop who tries to unravel the case of an assassination try gone flawed. You'll be able to stream Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video.

Rip-off 1992

Rip-off 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is likely one of the greatest crime drama series you’ll be able to watch on SonyLIV. The series stars Pratik Gandhi who essays the position of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who dedicated a inventory market rip-off in 1992.

Sacred Video games season 1

This crime thriller TV series is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. The series stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The series is a couple of cop who receives a cellphone name from a gangster who tells him to save lots of the town inside 25 days. You’ll be able to watch this series on Netflix.

Made in Heaven

This romantic drama web series stars Arjun Mathur,Sobhita Dhulipali, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, and Shivani Raghuvanshi in pivotal roles. The series is in regards to the lives of Tara and Karan, who’re wedding ceremony planners in Delhi operating an company named Made in Heaven. You’ll be able to stream this series on Amazon Video.

ZeroZeroZero

This Italian crime drama tv series is created by Stefano Sollima, Leonardo Fasoli, and Mauricio Katz. The series stars Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan, and Gabriel Byrne in pivotal roles. The storyline of the series is a couple of household controlling a global delivery firm which is the cocaine dealer between Mexican and Italian organized crime. You’ll be able to stream this series on Amazon Prime Video.

Fargo

This American black comedy crime drama tv series is directed by the Coen brothers and stars Billy Bob Thornton, Allison Tolman, Colin Hanks, and Martin Freeman in pivotal roles. You’ll be able to watch this on Amazon Prime Video.

