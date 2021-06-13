The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani opens up on being fat-shamed multiple times, Samantha Akkineni shares her girl crush list and more

The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani opens up on being fat-shamed multiple instances, Samantha Akkineni shares her girl crush list and more





Properly, immediately we acquired some juicy gossips and information from the OTT platforms. Whereas The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani revealed that she has been fat-shamed multiple instances, her costar from the present, Samantha Akkineni shared her girl crush list. So, let meet these newsmakers… Additionally Learn – 9 Good Strangers teaser: Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy come collectively for the thriller model of Bigg Boss

The Family Man 2 actress Priyamani reveals she’s been fat-shamed multiple instances Additionally Learn – The Promenade trailer: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman dance and shine on this adaptation of the Broadway present

South actress Priyamani, who’s garnering rave opinions for her efficiency in The Family Man 2, revealed that she has been fat-shamed multiple instances and referred to as her ‘aunty’, ‘black, ‘outdated’ on quite a few events. She additionally revealed there have been individuals who referred to as her dark-skinned individual as properly. Additionally Learn – SAG Awards 2020: Other than Brad and Jen, the solid of Large Little Lies had a ‘household’ reunion too

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy’s 9 Good Strangers teaser out

Right this moment, we noticed Amazon Prime Video releasing the teaser of Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy starrer 9 Good Strangers. Primarily based on The New York Instances bestselling guide from Australian writer Liane Moriarty, the present additionally stars Luke Evans, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Melvin Gregg, Regina Corridor, Manny Jacinto, Asher Keddie, Michael Shannon, Grace Van Patten, and Samara Weaving.

Pratik Gandhi’s Rip-off 1992 grabs ninth spot on the list of highest rated reveals of all-time

Pratik Gandhi’s Rip-off 1992, which turned out to be one of many most-watched net sequence among the many plenty has now grabbed the ninth spot in TV Reveals Worldwide list of Web Film Database (IMDb). The present has a score of 9.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Manoj Bajpayee reacts to The Family Man 2 controversy

The lead actor of The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee has lastly reacted on the controversy across the present and instructed IANS, “We as a group — our administrators, writers — are very sentimental to every and each individual and state. We’re delicate to the tradition. We might by no means do something to offend anybody. Even within the first season, and on this season of The Family Man, we don’t speak about politics. We put the characters there and we have a look at these characters in a humanised means. All these characters are heroes of their very own story. Now, the present is there proper in entrance of you. I do know you’re liking it as a result of someplace you’re feeling that the present is under no circumstances what you had been apprehensive about. It’s speaking about you and your sentiment in a really respectful method with all of the love,”

Samantha Akkineni shares her girl crush list

Whereas followers are praising Samantha for her sensational OTT debut with The Family Man 2, the actress shared her girl crush list as she instructed E Instances, “It adjustments each different day. I discover Nayanthara extraordinarily sizzling, Amy Jackson very lovely and I like Sai Pallavi lots. And naturally, there’s Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, too.”

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the newest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.

Click on to affix us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for contemporary updates.



