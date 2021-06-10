The Family Man 2 actress Samantha Akkineni REVEALS why she is eagerly waiting for Shahid Kapoor’s OTT debut





Common South actress Samantha Akkineni was presently seen essaying the function of Raaji within the thriller net sequence The Family Man 2 and left us awestruck along with her spectacular efficiency. She has been receiving appreciation for her function alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee. The actress’ motion avatar the place she performed the antagonist Raaji, a insurgent chief from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam has left everybody impressed and we can not recover from her on-screen avatar. Nicely, Samantha followers are hoping that this is simply the beginning and that they may get to see her in additional highly effective and never-seen-before characters sooner or later. Additionally Learn – Indian Idol 12: Have Anu Malik and Sukhwinder Singh revealed the winner’s title within the latest episode? WATCH VIDEO

Nonetheless, whereas followers wait to know what Samantha will do subsequent and amaze audiences along with her expertise. However, the actress is eagerly waiting to see one other actor, Shahid Kapoor makes his OTT debut. The actor is uniting with Samantha’s The Family Man 2 creators Raj & DK for his net debut and due to this fact she is waiting to know what the director duo and the actor par excellence Shahid Kapoor pull off. Additionally Learn – Krystle D’Souza desires Sidharth Malhotra to do Shahid Kapoor’s Kaminey sort roles – here is why [Exclusive]

In a latest interview, Samantha talked about she is an enormous fan of Shahid’s movies together with Kaminey and Udta Punjab. She feels that he is probably the greatest actors in Indian cinema. She is positive that in his OTT debut, the actor would have packed a shock for the viewers. Nicely, identical to Samantha, even we’re waiting to see Shahid in all his glory in his huge OTT debut and can’t wait for extra now. Additionally Learn – Shahid Kapoor to collaborate with Vishal Bharadwaj for the fourth time? – learn particulars

In the meantime, Shahid watched the trailer of The Family Man 2 and tweeted saying, “I’m full FOMO LOMO lelo and so forth and so forth.” On the work entrance, Samantha has a number of upcoming initiatives in her kitty together with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shakuntalam, and an untitled horror movie.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Collection.

Click on to hitch us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally observe us on Fb Messenger for newest updates.



