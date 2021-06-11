The Family Man 2 Chellam Sir Features In Mumbai Police Advisory, Makers React





Chellam sir (performed by Tamil actor Uday Mahesh) featured in Mumbai police advisory. “Free pick-up and well timed drop to lockup assured,” Mumbai Police tweeted together with hashtag #DontBeEvenAMinimumAddict, #SayNoToDrugs, and #HoshMeinAao. The publish additionally grabbed the eye of The Famil Man 2 makers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, who couldn’t cease themselves from reacting to this hilarious advisory. ”Love our cops for his or her sense of humour,” they wrote. Additionally Learn – Did Mamata Banerjee Encourage PM Basu’s Character in The Family Man 2? Sharib Hashmi aka JK Talpade Reveals

Love our cops for his or her sense of humour 😂

HAT Media staff… @PoliceWaliPblic Chinmay Munghate, Anil Rajpurohit, and Sanika Sathyanesan you guys are the good!

Thanks @MumbaiPolice for every thing! 🙏 — Raj & DK (@rajndk) June 10, 2021

In the meantime, Chellam Sir from the collection has created an internet meme pattern. Followers are sharing hilarious memes that includes Chellam sir on social media.

Chellam sir rocks 🤘😜 pic.twitter.com/M8qPejbMAa — प्रफुल्ल गमरे PRAFULL GAMARE (@prafull_tweetz) June 10, 2021

Mumbai police have been sharing a number of inventive methods to create consciousness amongst folks – whether or not it’s relating to coronavirus norms or consciousness in opposition to medicine. Earlier, the police division reminded residents of double masking by Harry Potter’s humorous meme. In addition they used a number of Bollywood names together with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan of their advisories. “Agar tum masks neeche ‘Kareena’ toh bohot un-‘Saif’ state of affairs ho sakta hai,” one of many Mumbai Police Advisory learn.

In the meantime, The Family Man 2 is streaming on the Amazon Prime.