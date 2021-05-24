The Family Man 2 creators Raj & DK finally respond to the controversy and demands for banning the web series – read statement





From the second the trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man season 2 dropped it has been met with an equal share of accolades for how gripping the second season is trying together with brickbats from the Tamil group over the illustration of Samantha Akkineni’s character, significantly the way it claims that her position reveals the battle of LTTE (a chosen terrorist organisation by 32 nations and the European Union) for their rights in Sri Lanka in poor mild. Nicely, makers Raj & DK have finally damaged their silence over the controversy and demands for a ban, together with from a number of distinguished politicians. Additionally Read – The Family Man 2 falls into additional hassle over Samantha Akkineni’s character; Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko writes to I&B Ministry in search of BAN

An official press statement issued by Raj & DK reads, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based mostly on simply a few pictures in the trailer. Lots of our lead forged members, in addition to key members of the inventive & writing workforce, are Tamilians. We’re very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil individuals and Tamil tradition and don’t have anything however the utmost love and respect in direction of our Tamil individuals. We now have put in years of onerous work into this present, and now we have taken nice pains to carry to our audiences a delicate, balanced, and riveting story – very similar to we did in Season 1 of the present. We request everybody to wait and watch the present when it releases. We all know you’ll admire it when you watch it.” Additionally Read – Throwback to the time when an adolescent Shah Rukh Khan took Manoj Bajpayee to a disco for the FIRST time

Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and MDMK basic secretary Vaiko had demanded bans on The Family Man in strongly worded letter to the I&B ministry. The present is ready to launch on 4th June on Amazon Prime. Additionally Read – Trending OTT Information In the present day: The Family Man 2 trailer launch, Sidharth Shukla’s Damaged However Stunning 3, Tremendous Machi and extra

