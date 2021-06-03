The Family Man 2 excitement reaches its crescendo, Reminiscence Trailer drops on HBO Max





The OTT world is buzzing with nice content material and concepts. It’s what has saved audiences entertained on this pandemic. As we speak, everybody will probably be glued in to The Family Man 2 that begins airing from midnight. The present after a thundering first season is again with a brand new one the place now we have Samantha Akkineni as the principle villain. Here’s a round-up of the information… Additionally Learn – Rekha, Aishwarya Rai, Smriti Irani – 7 actors who dropped out of films earlier than Kartik Aaryan for contentious causes

The Family Man 2

Followers are already planning to remain up all evening to look at the second season of the present. Manoj Bajpayee is again as Srikant. This time, the massive attraction is the presence of high South actress Samantha Akkineni. She is enjoying the function of a Tamil tiger insurgent. The actress has ready very exhausting for the function. Additionally Learn – Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s BREAKUP linked to latter’s STEAMY AFFAIR with Harshvardhan Rane? [Exclusive]

Reminiscence Trailer

Warner Bros has launched the trailer of Hugh Jackman’s Reminiscence. It’s sci-fi thriller with Hugh Jackman within the lead. The film is directed by Lisa Pleasure. It additionally has Thandiewe Newton and Rebecca Fergusson within the lead. Additionally Learn – Kun Faya Kun: Harshvardhan Rane calls Sanjeeda Shaikh Benjamin Button – know why

Haseen Dillruba on Netflix

Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba is coming on Netflix. The film additionally stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Vinil Matthew is the director whereas Kanika Dhillon has written the script. It’s coming on July 2, 2021.

Cash Heist

The present has an enormous fan base everywhere in the world. Cash Heist season 5 is coming quickly on Netflix. The OTT platform has shared some set of photos of the present.

These had been the massive developments on the planet of OTT. Hold watching and tell us in case you are excited for any of the upcoming exhibits!

