The Family Man 2 falls into further trouble over Samantha Akkineni’s character; Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko writes to I&B Ministry seeking BAN

Ever because the trailer of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2 dropped, little the forged and crew of the online collection would've recognized of the type of trouble they'd have been going through day in and day trip. Together with all of the accolades which have streamed in for what's little question a kickasss trailer, there was a gentle inflow of brickbats, too, from the Tamil neighborhood over the illustration of Samantha Akkineni's character, significantly the way it claims that her position reveals the wrestle of LTTE (a chosen terrorist organisation by 32 nations and the European Union) for his or her rights in Sri Lanka in poor mild.

After NTK founder Seeman and others demanded a ban on The Family Man season 2, one other distinguished politician, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament and MDMK common secretary Vaiko, has joined the refrain seeking a ban, sending a strongly worded letter to Union Data and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, urging him to take robust and swift motion in opposition to the present.

An excerpt of his letter learn, "These descriptions have harm the feelings of Tamil folks and Tamil tradition and offensive in opposition to the Tamil neighborhood. The folks of Tamil Nadu are elevating critical objections over such act and are protesting in opposition to the Serial." Take a look at the complete letter beneath:

Earlier, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman had additionally referred to as for a ban on The Family Man 2. Learn his tweet right here…

