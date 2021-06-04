The Family Man 2 gets a thumbs-up from audience; Asur 2 all set to release, The White Lotus trailer promises a dark but fun ride

The Family Man 2 gets a thumbs-up from viewers; Asur 2 all set to launch, The White Lotus trailer promises a dark but fun ride





Digital streaming platforms are dominating the world of leisure. That is the round-up for as we speak… Additionally Learn – Trending OTT Information At the moment: Akshay Kumar clarifies OTT launch of Sooryavanshi and Bell Backside, Tovino Thomas’ Kala again on OTT, Damaged But Stunning 3 tune and extra

The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni’s The Family Man 2 trailer is out. Followers are showering reward on the spy thriller collection that looks as if a excellent comply with up to a nail-biting season one. Within the collection, Samantha Akkineni performs the function of a Tamil insurgent named Raji. The actress has labored onerous on her battle scenes and persons are merely blown over by her efforts. The collection is made by Raj and DK. Additionally Learn – The Harmless, LOL Hasse Toh Phasse: 5 new releases to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv and different OTT platforms

﻿

The White Lotus Teaser

The trailer of HBO Max’s The White Lotus is right here. It’s a satire miniseries made by Mike White. It traces the lifetime of the wealthy and well-known over a course of a week at a swanky tropical resort. Additionally Learn – Kusha Kapila and Mallika Dua get chatty about LOL- Hasse Toh Phasse [Exclusive]

﻿

Shaadisthan

Shaadisthan trailer is out. The film appears like a quirky ride. Kirti Kulhari performs the function of a musician. Kay Kay Menon is the principle lead. In between, we have now a woman who doesn’t want to marry the boy of her alternative. The film additionally offers with patriarchy and ladies empowerment.

Khwabon Ke Parindey Teaser

Asha Negi will probably be seen on Khawabon Ke Parindey on Voot. It’s a fun collection about a couple of ladies on a highway journey from Perth to Melbourne. Right here is the teaser…

﻿

Asur 2 replace

Arshad Warsi-Barun Sobti’s Asur was top-of-the-line exhibits of 2020. Now, Voot Choose has posted a video the place we are able to see the long-lasting masks of season one. The video says how June goes to be a month stuffed with suspense and thrill. The publish learn, “Welcome to a roller-coaster ride that may ship shivers down your backbone! Get set for #StoriesThatThrill this June on #VootSelect.” Arshad Warsi advised us that the shoot is over in February.

Keep tuned to GadgetClock for the most recent scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Internet-Sequence.

Click on to be a part of us on Fb, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Additionally comply with us on Fb Messenger for up to date updates.



