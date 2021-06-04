The Family Man 2 Is Almost Here And Fans Cannot Wait For It Anymore, Manoj Bajpayee Feels Humbled





That is the day a variety of followers have been ready for. In just some hours from now, season 2 of Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's much-awaited present, The Family Man can be launched and followers can't await it anymore.

The Family Man 2 can be launched on Amazon Prime Video at midnight as we speak. And simply hours earlier than its launch, Manoj Bajpayee took to social media expressing pleasure. He shared a poster of the collection and wrote, "So the day is lastly right here…! Season 2 drops at midnight. And one factor is overwhelmingly clear: The Family Man now belongs to you, the viewers, and all its followers. We stay ceaselessly humbled by all of the love we have now acquired."

So the day is lastly right here…!

Season 2 drops at midnight. And one factor is overwhelmingly clear: The Family Man now belongs to you, the viewers, and all its followers. We stay ceaselessly humbled by all of the love we have now acquired. 🙏🏼 #TheFamilyMan2 @rajndk @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/fNEJrmH4dT — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 3, 2021

In the meantime, followers additionally took to Twitter expressing their pleasure for the present. Have a look:

#TheFamilyMan2 #PrimeVideo #Samantha solely true fan can hear this picture 😉😉

Me: I’m so excited for the household man season 2 Season 2 be like: pic.twitter.com/4FG551mKNk — Unicorn_universee (@Unicornunivers9) June 3, 2021

#TheFamilyMan2 will land on Amazon prime as we speak

Ready💥💥❤️ pic.twitter.com/mmlRnwvxxL — Narayanaraju Addala (@NarayanarajuA) June 3, 2021

I’ve watched household man simply due to sam is gonna seem in season2 now the day has arrived ready from 2years for this present day ❤ RAJI STORMS BEGINS NOW#WeLoveSamantha || #WeSupportSamantha || #TheFamilyMan2 || #SamanthaAkkineni pic.twitter.com/kic6cyohZ2 — Anu 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@_anusam) June 3, 2021

This pleasure and love come regardless of a variety of controversies across the present and folks calling to ban it alleging that it hurts the emotions of Eelam Tamils and in addition the folks of Tamil Nadu. The makers had put up a clarification on the problem and wrote, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made primarily based on simply a few photographs within the trailer. A lot of our lead solid members, in addition to key members of the artistic & writing staff, are Tamilians. We’re very cognizant of the emotions of the Tamil folks and Tamil tradition and don’t have anything however the utmost love and respect in the direction of our Tamil folks.”

One can watch this present on Amazon Prime Video from 12 AM on June 4.