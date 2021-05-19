The Family Man 2 trailer release, Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3, Super Machi and more

The Family Man 2 trailer launch, Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3, Super Machi and more





Hey of us, it is time to replace y'all on at this time's OTT Newsmakers. The OTT house is booming now more than ever because the second wave of the pandemic has hit the nation and compelled one other lockdown. And filmmakers/producers are making most of it by opting to launch their tasks on OTT platforms. Come each different day, there's no less than one report of movies being thought-about for an OTT launch. Properly, at this time's no completely different. Right this moment, we noticed The Family Man 2 trailer being dropped on the web, followers response to it, Tamannaah opened up on her OTT launch of November Story, A Telugu movie in consideration for OTT launch, and more. So, with out additional ado, let's try what made information within the OTT enviornment at this time:

The Family Man 2 trailer launch

The makers, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have lastly dropped the trailer of the second season of The Family Man. The sequence stars Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Aaslesha Thakuri, Priyamani to call just a few. The Family Man 2 will stream on Amazon Prime video from 4th June. The trailer acquired an exceptional response from the plenty. Samantha performs the antagonist within the sequence which marks her debut too. In case you missed it, watch The Family Man 2 trailer right here:

Naga Chaitanya’s response to Samantha Akkineni’s The Family Man 2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's actor-husband, Naga Chaitanya reacted to the trailer of The Family Man 2. He appears to be fairly impressed by the trailer and retweeted Samantha's trailer tweet and wrote, "Find it irresistible !! 10/10." Have a dekko at Chaitanya Akkineni's response to The Family Man 2 trailer right here:

Find it irresistible !! 10/10 https://t.co/0PgeTpxKsD — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) May 19, 2021

Sidharth Shukla’s Broken But Beautiful 3

The trailer of Broken But Beautiful 3 was dropped a few days in the past. The sequence stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee within the lead. Although it has been days because the launch, followers of the Bigg Boss 13 winner have been making it pattern day-after-day. They usually have declared the sequence a HIT already.

Tamannaah shares pleasure in regards to the November Story launch

Tamannaah’s November Story will stream on Disney+Hotstar from tomorrow. The actress shared her pleasure for the murder-mystery sequence saying, “After I first heard the narration of ‘November Story’ from director Ram Subramanian, I may have by no means anticipated that the storyline was going to be so layered. I’ve by no means watched against the law thriller sequence that’s so advanced and intriguing on the identical time, and one which engages audiences in each episode like an genuine whodunit.”

Super Machi to launch on OTT?

If experiences are to be believed, Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law, Kalyaan Dhev’s subsequent, Super Machi would get an OTT launch. As per the experiences, the makers are in talks with the OTT platform for the discharge of the identical. Puli Vasu makes his debut as a director with Super Machi that additionally marks the debut of Rachita Ram in Telugu cinema.

