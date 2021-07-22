The Family Man fame Priyamani and Mustafa Raj marriage is illegal, First wife Ayesha reveal the facts | ‘The Family Man’ fame Priyamani’s marriage is illegal! Husband Mustafa’s first wife revealed

New Delhi: A shocking news has come to light about the marriage of actress Priyamani and Mustafa, who dominated both the seasons of ‘The Family Man’. Mustafa’s ex-wife Ayesha has filed a claim in the court in this matter and has termed this marriage as illegal and illegal.

Ayesha challenged in court

South’s actress Priyamani always gets praise for her acting. At the same time, glimpses of his personal life are also seen on social media. She and her husband Mustafa Raj post romantic pictures and videos every day. But now this marriage seems to be in trouble. Because Mustafa’s first wife Ayesha has challenged this marriage in court.

make serious allegations

Actually, Ayesha claims that Mustafa did not divorce her legally and married Priyamani for the second time. Due to which, according to the report of ETimes, now Ayesha has filed a criminal case against Priyamani and Mustafa. Not only this, along with this, Ayesha has also filed a case of domestic violence against Mustafa. According to the information, this case is presently in the Magistrate Court.

Mustafa-Priyamani got married in the year 2017

Let us tell you that Priyamani and Mustafa got married in August 2017. To which Ayesha has said that we did not even file a divorce when he was marrying Priyamani. He had said in the court that he is a bachelor.

Mustafa said this thing

When Mustafa was talked to after this information came to the fore, he told that this news is true, although he did not want to bring this news to the public. But Mustafa has denied all the allegations against him. He told, ‘I am giving money to Ayesha every day for the children. She is just trying to get money from me.

divorce in 2013

Describing this case as wrong, Mustafa has also said that he was living separately from first wife Ayesha since 2010. After this, they also got divorced in the year 2013.

