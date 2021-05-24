The Family Man season 2: Rajya Sabha MP claims Manoj Bajapyee-starrer is offensive to Tamil culture

Ever for the reason that trailer of The Family Man season 2 launched, it has grabbed headlines. The sequence features actor Manoj Bajapyee as Srikant and the South star Samantha Akkineni as Raji. Since its unencumber, the trailer has purchased over 40 million views already.

On the other hand, it has moreover landed in ache as Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko has despatched a written criticism to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Prakash Javadekar aggravating a ban on the second season. Based totally totally on him, the trailer depicts Tamilians as terrorists and ISI brokers having hyperlinks with Pakistan, reported India On the current time.

Throughout the letter, Vaiko has acknowledged that the sequence wrongly portrays the sacrifices made by the Tamil Eelam warriors. Referring to Samantha’s character Raji, who is proven to be a share of the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), the letter claims that depicting her as a terrorist and having connections with Pakistani miscreants has harm Tamil sentiments. This capability that, Vaiko demanded a conclude on the unencumber of the sequence.

Further giving a warning in his letter, the minister moreover highlighted that if the expose is not very stopped or banned from being launched, then the individuals of Tamil Nadu ‘will react very severely’.

The Family Man season 2 is obtain to unencumber on 4 June on Amazon High Video. Together with Manoj and Samantha, the sequence features Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. The Family Man 2 is created by the filmmaking duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively is named Raj & DK.