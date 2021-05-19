The Family Man Season 2 to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 4 June; watch trailer

Amazon Excessive Video formally provided 4 June as a result of the discharge date for the unique season of its extremely acclaimed present, The Family Man, created by the maverick duo, Raj & DK.

Amazon Excessive Video furthermore launched an interesting trailer of the present which showcases the return of the nation’s most swish Family Man aka Srikant Tiwari, carried out by Manoj Bajpayee. This season Srikant Tiwari will most definitely be pitted towards a model unique, mighty and brutal adversary named Raaji, essayed by Samantha Akkineni.

The 9-allotment season of the thriller will peek Srikant persevering with to jostle between the duality of being a center-class family man and an international-class decide and trying to assign the nation from an coming close to close to assault. Full of brilliant twists and an stunning climax, the upcoming season of the edgy motion-drama sequence will give a riveting secret agent of the 2 worlds of Srikant.

Peek the trailer proper right here

Creators Raj and DK said in a assertion, “As creators, we include acquired been anticipating a fairly very extended time to portion the trailer of the powerful-awaited unique season of The Family Man on the current time. We’re assured we include acquired carved out an exciting season for you all, regardless of having to work by way of the pandemic. Optimistically, the unique season will most definitely be cost the wait. These are extraordinarily refined instances, and we hope and pray for larger instances. Please pause apt, masks up, and vaccinate as rapidly as you’re going to be prepared to.”

The award-a success Amazon Lengthy-established Sequence marks the digital debut of South vital particular person Samantha Akkineni who joins the stellar ensemble stable alongside facet Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, alongside with not most definitely expertise from throughout India, alongside facet Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur. The present furthermore capabilities a stable from Tamil cinema, alongside facet Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N Alagamperumal.