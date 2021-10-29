The family of Sameer Wankhede met BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, while Nawab Malik took a jibe – the genie has come out of the bottle

The family of Samir Wankhede, the investigating officer and zonal director of NCB in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, has met BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. After which a dispute has arisen regarding the relationship between the two. The NCP leader has once again attacked BJP and Sameer Wankhede regarding this.

NCP leader Nawab Malik took a jibe at this meeting and said that the genie has come out of the bottle. Sameer Wankhede’s wife, father and sister had met Kirit Somaiya on Thursday afternoon. He later tweeted pictures of himself with the family members and claimed that he was disturbed by the “defamatory attacks by Nawab Malik”.

Sameer Wankhede has recently come into the limelight by arresting Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case. Sameer is also facing many charges regarding this case. In this case, a witness has also accused Sameer of dealing with money. On the other hand, NCP leader and minister in Maharashtra government Nawab Malik is also continuously making revelations against Sameer Wankhede.

Malik has accused the NCB officer that the cruise drugs case is fake, and Wankhede has resorted to forged documents to get the job. According to Malik, Wankhede is a Muslim, while he has got this job taking advantage of Dalit reservation. However, Sameer and his family have denied all these allegations.

On his claims on BJP’s alleged involvement in the cruise drugs bust case, the Maharashtra minister said, “Kiran Gosavi, who is NCB’s witness in Aryan Khan’s arrest, has a partnership with a BJP leader.

On the other hand the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has asked Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP and Mumbai Police Commissioner to submit an action taken report within 7 days on the complaint of NCB Regional Director Sameer Wankhede. Sameer had complained to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes following Malik’s allegations against his caste certificate. After which the commission has sought this report.