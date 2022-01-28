The family that died due to cold on the US-Canada border, now identified, is related to Gujarat

Vaibhav Jha

A few days ago, four people, including a newborn, died of cold on the US-Canadian border. Information has been received about this incident that the connection of all the four people is from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. Regarding the dead, the Indian High Commission has said in its statement that the deceased have been identified as residents of Dingucha village of Kalol tehsil of Gandhinagar.

According to the High Commission, 39-year-old Jagdish Patel, a native of Dingucha village, his wife Vaishali Patel (37) and daughter Vihangi Patel (11) and son Dharmik Patel (3) are among those who lost their lives in this accident. According to the information, the family was allegedly trying to enter the US illegally. During this, on January 19, these people died in the Canadian province of Manitoba near the US Canada border.

The head of the family, Jagdish was formerly a school teacher. He started running different businesses in Kalol city. At the same time, Jagdish’s father Baldev Patel no longer lives in the village in Dingucha, Gujarat. His house in the village remains locked. Officials said the family had gone to Canada a few days ago on a one-man visa.

Also Read Sugar is sitting on Modi’s 56 inch wide chest and he is silent – BJP MP attacks PM

A statement issued by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said that “the bodies of four people, including a newborn, were recovered on January 19, 2022, near the Canada-US border in Manitoba. The Canadian authorities have identified them as Indian citizens. This information has been given to the relatives of the deceased. The Indian Embassy in Toronto is in touch with the family of the deceased and all necessary help is being provided.

Significantly, on January 19, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) recovered four bodies from freezing near the Canadian city of Emerson. Actually, due to forgetting the way, these people who had been living in the car for about a week had died due to cold.

The post The family that died of cold at the US-Canada border, now identified, is related to Gujarat appeared first on Jansatta.

#family #died #due #cold #USCanada #border #identified #related #Gujarat