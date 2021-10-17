The famous footballer’s partner was without clothes on the bed, the dacoits who entered with an ax threatened and robbed

England’s famous footballer Demarie Ramele Gray is named among the best midfielders in the world of football. However, last year this footballer’s partner Ima Hickman became a victim of an accident. The police had arrested four people in this case. Hearing what Ima Hickman told during the court hearing on Monday, 25 November 2019, the ground can slip under the feet of the footballer’s fans. Actually, Ima Hickman was attacked by some dacoits. The incident happened with Leicester City and England Under-21 midfielder’s girlfriend Emma Hickman in March last year when she was lying unclothed in bed with her six-week-old baby at home during the day.

Emma Hickman, 22, told a hearing at Crown Court in Birmingham on Monday that she was completely paralyzed by the broad daylight robbery. Let us tell you that Demarai Remele Gray is counted among the talented footballers of England. He was bought by Leicester City for Rs 142 crore. The police had come to know in the investigation that the criminals who came to the robbery had found the house of footballer Demarai Remele Gray with the help of Google. Emma Hickman told the jury, ‘The criminals stole 24 thousand euros (about 19 lakh rupees) and jewelry kept in the house.’

She told, ‘I was sleeping when some people entered my bedroom. I had no idea till then, what was going to happen. But when I saw the ax and sword in their hands, I was blown away. I had no clothes on my body. I covered myself with a sheet. He told me not to move at all. Then asked me where are the money and jewellery. I told them that the money was kept in the drawer on my left. All four of them had weapons in their hands. One was holding an orange ax in his hand. One had a sword in his hand.

Photographs of criminals were captured in CCTV cameras installed at Demarai Remelle Gray’s cottage in Brandt Green, Birmingham. In the CCTV footage, the criminals were seen wearing football T-shirts. Emma Hickman said in her statement, ‘He told me that my boyfriend was a gangbanger. When will he return? Near the bed was my Rolex watch. He picked it up too and told me that your partner will buy another one for you. I was not in a position to protest at all. I had completely lost consciousness.

Ima Hickman said, ‘The criminals said they did not want to harm me, but they threatened my mother, because it was out of my mouth that they were on the way. They said that we will kill her, you will not get to see her. The criminals also took the Mercedes keys of Demarai Remele Grey. The police told the court that the four criminals have been arrested. The police claim that the four are members of a larger gang. They target big houses and shops.

