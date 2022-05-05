‘The Fans Strike Back’: Immersive Star Wars exhibit opens in NYC with over 600 pieces of memorabilia



NEW YORK CITY (WABC) — Star Wars fans came together in New York City Wednesday to celebrate the characters they love with an exhibit dedicated to the galactic saga.

“The Fans Strike Back” features over 600 official items from the Star Wars Universe that have been collected by fans, for fans.

The exhibit opened in March and is an immersive experience transporting visitors to a galaxy far, far away.

Fans who came on May 4, dubbed Star Wars Day, received a special surprise if they came in costume.

Attendees can choose between a standard ticket for entry to the exhibit, or upgrade to a VIP ticket, which also includes a picture with a backdrop from the Star Wars Universe plus a gift that could help you hone your Jedi skills.

The exhibition is the largest private collection of Star Wars memorabilia, including posters, figures, models, and over 50 sculptures.

So whether you’re an Empire supporter or a Rebellion backer, there’s something for every fan.

Tickets start at $39 for adults and $26.30 for Padawans.

The exhibit is located at 526 6th Avenue near 14th Street. Check the link here for exhibit hours and directions.

