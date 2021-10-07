The farmers of France’s future are tech-savvy, and want a weekend break

YVELINES, France — On a century-old farm that is now a start-up campus in this lush green area west of Paris, computer coders are learning how to program harvesting robots. Young urbanites planning vineyards or farms that will be guided by big data are honing their pitches to investors.

And on a recent day in a nearby field, Students monitored cows equipped with Fitbit-style collars, tracking their health, to hump on laptops (along with cappuccino makers) before heading to the open work space in a converted barn, through farming Studied beneficial techniques to reverse climate change.

The group was part of an unconventional new agribusiness venture called Hector. Most of them had never spent time around cows, let alone near fields of organic arugula.

But a crisis looms large over France: a severe shortage of farmers. What mattered about the people gathered on campus was that they were innovative, had diverse backgrounds and were eager to start working in an industry that desperately needed them to survive.