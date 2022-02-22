The fastest super sports bike in the country with a top speed of 300 kmph, complete details

The sports bike segment of the two wheeler sector is known for its high speed bikes, in which today we are telling about the top 3 super sports bikes which get top speed of more than 300 kmph.

Kawasaki Ninja H2: The Kawasaki Ninja H2 is a super sports bike that is liked for its high speed as well as its design. The bike is powered by a 998 cc engine that generates 231 PS of power and 141.7 Nm of peak torque.

Talking about the speed of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a top speed of more than 300 kilometers per hour. The Kawasaki Ninja H2 price starts from Rs 79.90 Lakh which when on road goes up to Rs 88,48,200.

BMW S 1000 RR: The BMW S 1000 RR bike is a premium sports bike whose company has launched three variants in the market.

Talking about the engine and power of the bike, it has a 999 cc engine which generates 206.6 PS of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Regarding the top speed of the bike, the company claims that this sports bike can achieve a top speed of 303 kmph.

BMW has launched this sports bike with a starting price of Rs 19.70 lakh, which goes up to Rs 23.95 lakh on the top variant.

Suzuki Hayabusa: Suzuki Hayabusa is a fast-paced sports bike with a premium design, which the company has launched in the market with only one variant.

Suzuki has given a 1340 cc engine in this bike which generates 190 PS of power and 150 Nm of peak torque. Regarding the top speed of the bike, the company claims that this sports bike can achieve a top speed of 312 kilometers per hour.

Suzuki Hayabusa has been launched by the company with a starting price of Rs 16,40,000 which goes up to Rs 18,27,043 on road.