The father had forced his 13-year-old son away from himself; Now Ravi Kumar created panic in U-19 World Cup

Nobody knew Ravi Kumar at the CRPF camp in Odisha’s Maoist-hit Raigad district. A handful knew his father, Rajinder Singh, who is an assistant sub-inspector. However, the night of Saturday i.e. 29 January 2022 changed everything.

Left-arm seamer Ravi took three wickets for 14 runs. On the back of his scintillating performance, India secured a five-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Under-19 World Cup and made it to the semi-finals.

Ravi took all three wickets in his opening spell (5-1-5-3). It was India’s sweetest moment so far in the tournament, as the Indian team lost the Under-19 World Cup trophy last season to Bangladesh in the final.

Since Saturday night, everything in the CRPF camp is about Rajinder and Ravi. Rajinder told ‘The Indian Express’, ‘Till yesterday nobody knew Rajinder here. Today all the officers know…, Ravi’s father Rajinder is in discussion in our unit. All the officers called and congratulated me, I can’t have many words to express my happiness.

However, the father-son duo had to overcome many hurdles to savor the day. Ravi’s mother used to worry about her son playing cricket all the time. She wanted Ravi to concentrate on studies and get a degree. At the same time, Ravi used to tell her carelessly, ‘Today you are stopping me, but a day will come when you will see me on TV’.

Rajinder remembered this line when he saw his son sending Bangladesh’s top order to the pavilion with his bowling on a smartphone at the CRPF camp. He admits that he too was worried about his son’s future at times.

He told, ‘I don’t have enough money and resources to prepare him to play for India. But seeing Ravi’s commitment, I told him, ‘If you have the ‘dum’, you will play for India. His son also showed at the age of 19 that he had the power to play for India. Although Ravi had to face many setbacks in this journey, but he recovered from them.

Ravi had told his father on the phone long ago after the trial in Kanpur that he had heard about bribes to get selected in the state’s U-16 team. After this Ravi felt that the prospects of his progress were bleak if he stayed in UP. Rajinder also knew that all this was beyond his modest salary and savings.

Meanwhile, a neighbor, who has a house in Kolkata, told Rajinder that Ravi could stay there and play. At that time Ravi was only 13 years old. Ravi also had the urge to become a cricketer. He packed his bag. He soon moved from the first division to the second division.

However, misfortune did not leave him. Ravi said, “I was in the under-16 camp, but after a few tests, bone tests or something, my name was dropped. No reason was given to me and I got out. However, Ravi never told his parents about all those things.

Ravi said, ‘At times he was taunted. I heard from my friends that I will not be able to do much. However, some of them are now praising him, he says. Ravi takes this as a life lesson. Ravi says, ‘This is life. One thing I have learned is that till the end only family stays with you.

Slowly the luck changed. Late last year, Ravi Kumar was selected in the Bengal U-19 squad for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. His success earned him a place in the Challengers Trophy, a tri-series at home and the Asia Cup. However, when luck seemed to be kind to him, he lost his uncle in Kolkata due to Kovid.

Ravi now has only one wish. He said, ‘I want people to follow me and say we have to be like him.’ However, Ravi also knows that the journey of dreams has just begun. There is still a long way to go, but for now, the fame of Rajendra’s son has gone far beyond the walls of the CRPF unit.

