The Fed will re-examine the ethics rules after two officials have examined the trades.

The Federal Reserve is set to overhaul the rules on which officials are allowed to invest and trade after last week’s revelations that two central bank officials were active in the markets in 2020 were shouting.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren bought and sold assets linked to stocks and real estate last year.

Those transactions complied with Fed guidelines, but they included securities that could be affected by the Fed’s decisions and communications over the course of a year in which it is actively supporting a broad swath of financial markets amid the pandemic. Was. Policy researchers and even some former Fed employees were upset by the revelations.

In response to the investigation, both regional presidents announced that they would sell their holdings and transfer them to cash and broad-based funds. Still, the episode highlighted that the Fed’s rules governing the financial activity of its officials – although strict in those used by the government and in some cases – allow for considerable personal discretion. The central bank said on Thursday it would re-examine those policies at the direction of Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell.