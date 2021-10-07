The Fed’s Brainard hints that climate change guidance may be on the way for big banks.

Federal Reserve Governor Lyle Brainard has given the clearest signal yet that America’s central bank is about to begin to seriously assess the exposure of large banks to climate-related financial risks.

Ms Brainard said the Fed is in the process of developing a climate-related scenario for use in the bank’s security checks, often called stress tests. He also supported the use of supervisory guidance — the Fed’s recommendations to banks — to encourage financial institutions to hedge their exposure.

“I hope following the lead of many other countries will be helpful in providing supervisory guidance for large banking institutions in their efforts to appropriately measure, monitor and manage risks related to physical climate,” said Ms. Brainard. , speaking from prepared remarks for the Fed Research Conference.

Ms Brainard said the Fed is also assessing climate-related risks from a broader perspective – trying to figure out what melting ice caps and massive wildfires mean for the financial system as a whole. can.