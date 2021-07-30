The Fed’s favorite price index rose again in June, as consumer spending came in strong.

This is in part because supply bottlenecks arose as the US economy reopened. Computer chip shortages have driven up electronics prices and delayed auto production, causing used car prices to soar. Employers are struggling to rehire workers quickly enough to meet the return demand, and prices for restaurant meals and some other services have started to rise.

The same release with the inflation data showed spending remained stronger than economists had expected, climbing 1% in June from the previous month, more than the expected 0.7% pop. in a Bloomberg survey. Adjusting for inflation, spending increased 0.5%.

Even if demand remains robust, June’s inflation data could be a highlight. Last year’s lows are fading into the data, and many economists expect the rapid pace of price increases to begin to moderate in the coming months.

On a monthly basis, inflation climbed 0.5% from May to June, slightly less than the 0.6% economists had forecast in a Bloomberg survey. The core inflation index, which excludes volatile food and fuel, has climbed 3.5% in the past year.

Rising prices are eating away at workers’ paychecks. Profit after tax fell 0.5% in June, which explains the impact of inflation. Over the past year, inflation has more than offset a modest increase in after-tax income.