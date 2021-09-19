The Fed’s Williams hints that bond-buying could begin even if there is slow job gains.
John C. Williams, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a powerful monetary policy official, indicated on Wednesday that it may be possible for the central bank to begin removing support for the economy before the end of the year, albeit in the coming months. The job market is growing at a slow pace.
The Fed is buying $120 billion in government-backed bonds every month to keep interest rates low and keep money flowing. Policy makers are debating when to start slowing that program. He said in December that he would do so only if he had made “substantial progress” toward maximum employment and inflation, which averaged 2 percent over time.
Major policymakers have made it clear that the inflation side of that target has been satisfied, with prices rising significantly this year, but they await further progress on employment. Assessing the job market has been complicated by a rise in delta-linked coronavirus infections, and payroll gains slowed in August.
Mr Williams, who continues to vote on monetary policy and is a leader of the central bank’s 12 regional policymakers, told reporters on Wednesday that he was looking at the cumulative level of employment progress rather than month-to-month changes – this Weak jobs growth does not necessarily mean the start of a so-called taper is impossible, suggesting.
“It’s not a position of speed,” said Mr Williams. “It’s really, where are we, relatives, on this path toward maximum employment?”
He said he was looking not only at job benefits but also on measures such as labor force participation for a “complete picture” of how far the job market has progressed.
“Some months are strong, some are not so strong,” said Mr Williams. “It’s really about accumulation.”
“We will have to wait and see as the data comes in,” he said.
Mr Williams said during a speech earlier in the day that if the economy continued to improve, as he had hoped, “it may be appropriate to start easing the pace of property purchases this year.” Pulling back on bond purchases would be the first step in removing support, and the Fed’s policy interest rate is expected to remain near zero for some time.
His remarks came as the Fed released its latest anecdotal survey of business contacts in its regional districts, commonly referred to as the “beige book.” “Delta” was referenced 32 times because employers reported that “growth slowed slightly from early July to August at a moderate to low pace.”
