The Fed’s Williams hints that bond-buying could begin even if there is slow job gains.

John C. Williams, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and a powerful monetary policy official, indicated on Wednesday that it may be possible for the central bank to begin removing support for the economy before the end of the year, albeit in the coming months. The job market is growing at a slow pace.

The Fed is buying $120 billion in government-backed bonds every month to keep interest rates low and keep money flowing. Policy makers are debating when to start slowing that program. He said in December that he would do so only if he had made “substantial progress” toward maximum employment and inflation, which averaged 2 percent over time.

Major policymakers have made it clear that the inflation side of that target has been satisfied, with prices rising significantly this year, but they await further progress on employment. Assessing the job market has been complicated by a rise in delta-linked coronavirus infections, and payroll gains slowed in August.

Mr Williams, who continues to vote on monetary policy and is a leader of the central bank’s 12 regional policymakers, told reporters on Wednesday that he was looking at the cumulative level of employment progress rather than month-to-month changes – this Weak jobs growth does not necessarily mean the start of a so-called taper is impossible, suggesting.