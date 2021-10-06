The fight to ban books
Today, we’re covering a book ban for nearly all public school employees and a community fight over the success of New York City’s vaccine mandate.
Fight over banned books
The fight over Critical Race Theory has reached the library, as some parents try to ban books that address certain ideas about race, as well as those that address sex and LGBTQ issues.
In a recent example York County, Pa. Hundreds of students and teachers won a battle, at least temporarily, against a ban on the selection of books told from the point of view of gay, black and Latino children.
Here’s the back story: In August 2020, a diversity committee compiled a list of hundreds of books, documentary films and articles meant as a resource to help students and teachers deal with racial and social upheaval .
Some parents protested. They claimed the material could be used to “educate” students or make white kids feel guilty. So, in a less attention-grabbing vote last November, the school board banned all items on the list from classrooms.
At the beginning of this school year, many teachers were outraged. There were students too. He protested daily outside the school, wrote letters to the local newspaper and read excerpts from banned books on Instagram. Local and national news media picked up the news.
After some back and forth, on 20 September, the board temporarily lifted the freeze. The York ban was largely symbolic: none of the books listed were removed from school libraries and teachers already using them were not affected.
Pennsylvania doesn’t have a law banning critical race theory from schools, at least not yet. In states where Republican governors signed legislation banning critical race theory, books are disappearing from shelves.
In Texas, which is banned, Katy School District Removed books about young black boys written by an award-winning black author, Jerry Craft.
The district also canceled an event with Kraft planned for this week after parents claimed their books promoted critical race theory.
In Tennessee, a group that calls themselves “Moms for Liberty,” is trying to use that state ban to remove a book written from the point of view of Mexican Americans.
Resources and other censorship news:
-
Here’s a Smart Times story about history of important races Theory.
-
Prosecutors may file criminal charges against public librarians Campbell County, Wyo., community members said that some books about sex education or LGBTQ issues are obscene and not suitable for children.
-
Fairfax County Public School, VirginiaThe largest district in the U.S. removed two books from high school libraries after complaints that they contained explicit sexual and “gay” material.
-
And I’ll be sorry to say last week was Banned Books Week, an annual national event to educate about ongoing censorship efforts. Pen America recently compiled a list of challenged titles.
New York’s vaccine mandate worked
Thousands of public school workers got a shot in the week before New York City began requiring the vaccine on Monday. The mandate applies to nearly every public school employee, and there is no trial-out option.
About 95 percent of all full-time school workers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. This shook 99 percent of the headmaster, 96 percent of the teachers and 94 percent of the other staff.
The shots accelerated after the city announced the mandate in late August: Since then, health care workers have given nearly 43,000 doses, including more than 18,000 since September 24. (The country’s largest school system employs about 150,000 people.)
As with all vaccine mandates, New York faced resistance: About 8,000 unpaid people working in the school system had been placed on unpaid leave, officials said Monday.
Some schools had to call in substitute teachers, but the city acted swiftly to address the staff shortage. New York City has a reserve of approximately 9,000 substitute teachers and another 5,000 substitute paraprofessionals who have been vaccinated.
“We have a lot of talented young people who are ready to take those jobs,” de Blasio said.
Legal challenges have also failed or stalled.
A lawsuit filed by a coalition of unions was unsuccessful. A group of teachers filed a separate legal mandate seeking at least a temporary injunction. But Justice Sonia Sotomayor dismissed her plea in the US Supreme Court on Friday after two federal courts also denied the request.
The mandate also increased vaccination rates among members of Zilla Parishad 37, a union that led Legal and political charges against the mandate. (The union includes school lunch aides, support staff and crossing guards.) A spokesman said 93 percent of its members now received at least one dose, up from 68 percent last month.
On your way out, check out this smart analysis from The Drift on a flurry of less than imaginative political biographies for kids. see you next week!
