The fight to ban books

In a recent example York County, Pa. Hundreds of students and teachers won a battle, at least temporarily, against a ban on the selection of books told from the point of view of gay, black and Latino children.

Here’s the back story: In August 2020, a diversity committee compiled a list of hundreds of books, documentary films and articles meant as a resource to help students and teachers deal with racial and social upheaval .

Some parents protested. They claimed the material could be used to “educate” students or make white kids feel guilty. So, in a less attention-grabbing vote last November, the school board banned all items on the list from classrooms.

At the beginning of this school year, many teachers were outraged. There were students too. He protested daily outside the school, wrote letters to the local newspaper and read excerpts from banned books on Instagram. Local and national news media picked up the news.

After some back and forth, on 20 September, the board temporarily lifted the freeze. The York ban was largely symbolic: none of the books listed were removed from school libraries and teachers already using them were not affected.