The film ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ will be full of great cast and strong music! The film ‘Rocky and Rani’s love story’ will be full of great cast and strong music

Rocky and Rani’s love story makes sure that it is a love story, and promises to be an all-out entertainment packed with family drama. The music duo of Pritam-Amitabh Bhattacharya will be seen once again in this film, the duo composed the music for Karan Johar’s last film – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was a huge success. Now he is looking forward to create musical magic for this family entertainer as well.

The film is said to have 8 to 9 song sequences which will be shot elaborately in Karan Johar’s style. Karan Johar is going to make a comeback with this big film.

After almost 7 years, Karan Johar is going to take over as the director with a strong team of strong actors. A strong team like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will be seen together on the big screen.

Directed by Karan Johar, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film’s studio partner is Viacom 18. Story and Screenplay Written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy, Rocky and Rani’s love story is written by Ishita Moitra. The film is set to release in theaters on 10 February 2023.

